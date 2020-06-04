A tour of Camilla's former home where Prince Charles courted Princess Diana

Bolehyde Manor in Wiltshire, former home to the Duchess of Cornwall, and previously the location of choice for Prince Charles as he courted Princess Diana, is now for sale for £3.75million. Camilla Parker Bowles lived there from 1973 until 1986, while she was married to her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles. Meanwhile, Prince Charles was also known for taking Princess Diana for days out at the estate before their divorce in 1996. What's more, Kate Middleton's parents Carole and Michael Middleton previously viewed the property with the potential of buying in 2011, shortly before Kate married Prince William and became the Duchess of Cambridge, and it's not hard to see why it has had so much royal attention.

It features eight bedrooms and is set across 70 acres, with a swimming pool, tennis court, several outbuildings and land for farming. The property is also situated just 15 miles from Prince Charles' home Highgrove Estate in Tetbury, Gloucestershire.

According to the Savills listing, the house "dates back approximately 700 years" and is "steeped in character from the heavy oak front door to the mullian windows and time-smoothed flag stone floors in the principle reception rooms".

Both of the principle living rooms feature huge log fireplaces at either end, suggesting that they were once a conjoined space to make a larger room for entertaining guests.

Elsewhere in the home, Duchess Camilla and her ex-husband Andrew would have had their very own office.

One of the eight bedrooms features traditional wood furniture throughout.

And the outside is just as majestic. "The captivating gardens at Bolehyde are a carefully restored and wonderfully maintained extension of the main house," says the listing. "With immaculate topiary hedging and attractive stone walling defining individual pockets of character like rooms of varying moods. It is a veritable succession of secret gardens connected by formal walks, accessed from the east through wrought iron gates and flanked by stone summerhouses which mark the original approach to the house."

