Inside Alexandra Burke's £1.6million Hertfordshire home with Angus MacDonald

Alexandra Burke has spent the past few weeks in lockdown with her boyfriend Angus MacDonald, and their social media posts have offered a rare glimpse inside their Hertforshire home. The X Factor winner has shared photos from her living room, home gym and garden – and with a hot tub on the patio, it's no wonder they’ve been spending much of their time outside.

The 31-year-old bought the seven-bedroom property in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, for £1.6million in 2011 after making her first million. She previously told the Financial Times that she didn't pay for it all in cash, and took out a mortgage so she could "completely renovate the place", and it appears to have paid off!

Alexandra Burke owns a £1.6million house in Hertfordshire

Alexandra's living room has cream walls and a cream velvet armchair next to the window, alongside a silver metal table. She has accessorised with a tropical print cushion, while an array of framed family photos are on display behind her.

The couple have a home gym with a bench and Peloton bike

The couple also have a home gym which has been kitted out with a bench and weights, as well as a Peloton bike where Angus recently completed a charity bike ride.

The garden is spacious with a patio and steps leading down to the lawn

In the garden, there is a large patio area with steps leading down to the lawn, which they have lined with lanterns for after dark. Alexandra and Angus even have a huge hot tub looking out across the garden, where they have no doubt spent lots of time during the lockdown.

Alexandra has a hot tub in her garden

Another photo shared by Angus showed how they also have a pair of matching striped sun loungers where they can soak up the sun, while a shed sits in one corner of the lawn, which is surrounded by a border of beautiful plants and trees.

The couple also has a pair of sun loungers on the patio

Speaking to HELLO! in 2017, Alexandra revealed that her favourite room in her house is one she recreated to look like her dream childhood bedroom, and unsurprisingly her nieces and nephews love it. "I've done a room in my house that looks like how I wanted it when I was a child. So I never ever got a dolls' house, so I brought a dolls' house - I recreated my childhood room," she said. "I always had teddy bears, my mum always used to buy me teddy bears, so that room is full of teddy bears. It's the room where my nieces and nephews sleep because it's like the kiddie room. It's one of my favourite rooms in the house to just sit in and remember being a child."

