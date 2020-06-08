You can now buy a Kate Middleton-scented candle – and you know it'll smell divine The 'royally classy' £17 candle smells like cottage garden flowers and is available on Etsy

The Duchess of Cambridge famously lit her 2011 royal wedding with her favourite Jo Malone candles, but royal fans can go one step further with an actual Kate Middleton-scented candle from Etsy.

The £17 jar candle currently has an impressive five-star rating with almost 1,900 reviews. It also has 50-hour burn time, and promises to be, well, royally lit! According to the official description, the effects on your home will be "website crashing, trendsetting, royally classy and guarantee that every other candle in the house will want to smell just like it".

Kate Middleton scented candle, £16.51, Etsy

The novelty candle also would be the perfect gift for fans of Kate, as it is emblazoned with some of her most iconic images.

But what does a Kate Middleton-scented candle actually smell like? Cottage garden flowers, apparently.

Duchess Kate’s favourite flowers include those that she carried in her 2011 royal wedding bouquet: lilies, hyacinths, ivy, and myrtle. And in 2019 she included forget-me-nots in the Chelsea Flower Show exhibit she co-designed to honour her late mother-in-law Princess Diana who loved the blooms.

Kate's favourite blooms include lilies and hyacinth, and the Etsy candle's scent is a garden floral

Of course, Kate is also a major fan of orange blossom, which is the scent of the Jo Malone candles which were used at her royal wedding to Prince William. That candle has notes of clementine leaves, water lily, orris and balsamic vetiver. Meanwhile, sister-in-law Meghan Markle opted for Diptyque candles when she wed Prince Harry in 2018.

