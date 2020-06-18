Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has already shared a tour of his luxurious home in the Cotswolds, and now the Britain's Brightest Celebrity Family contestant has revealed an update on lockdown life at the property. Alongside his wife Jackie, his daughter Cecile and her husband Dan, his younger daughter Hermione and her fiancé Drew, and his three-year-old grandson Albie, the family have been seeking solace in the garden, as well as their own go-to spots inside the house. Laurence has also been crafting interiors patterns based upon drawings of his garden findings, for use as decoration in the home. Watch the video below to see exactly where and how the Llewelyn-Bowens have been spending their time...

SEE: 10 incredible celebrity homes we wouldn't mind self-isolating in

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lockdown life with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.