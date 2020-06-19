6 celebrity utility and laundry rooms that would motivate you to do the housework Get inspiration to stay on top of your own household chores

The coronavirus lockdown has shown us another side to some of our favourite celebrities, as many have revealed glimpses of themselves doing household chores just like the rest of us. From Amanda Holden tackling the ironing to Victoria Beckham doing the washing up, not only have the posts been refreshingly down-to-earth, but in some cases they have also given a peek inside the stars' dedicated utility rooms within their homes.

While the rest of their homes are typically as pristine and luxurious as you'd imagine, even the most organised stars are prone to a little clutter and chaos behind closed doors when it comes to staying on top of their chores! However, there are some storage solutions that will help you keep things in order.

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner dances in her impressive laundry room

Even Hollywood stars have to do housework! Jennifer Garner revealed she has a huge laundry room at her home in LA, complete with two washing machines, built-in shelving and cabinets for storage, and an island unit where she can wash her family's freshly-washed clothes.

The Laundress laundry canvas triple sorter, £24, Selfridges

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore has a utility room off her kitchen

This is Us actress Mandy Moore revealed a glimpse of her utility room, which is connected to her kitchen, in an Instagram post. It has two washing machines, fitted cabinets with white doors, and open wooden shelving where she can display neatly-folded towels and bedding.

Nadia Sawalha

Nadia Sawalha unveils huge laundry room at London home

Nadia Sawalha shared a peek inside her huge utility room, which appears to double up as a pantry, after tidying up one day in June. She appeared to have taken inspiration from her Loose Women co-star Stacey Solomon when getting the room in order, which features a washing machine and separate dryer, a rail of clothes and ironing board, as well as a fridge and storage shelving for tins and baking trays.

mDesign wall mounted laundry room storage organiser, £17.99, Amazon

Mrs Hinch

Mrs Hinch has converted an area of her garage into a laundry area

Cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch proved you don't need to convert an entire room of your house into a utility room, instead using one corner of her garage to store her tumble dryer. A rail hangs overhead, while she has her iron, tumble dryer sheets and other laundry essentials organised into tins on top of the machine.

Laundry Powder grey storage tin, £5, Dunelm

Matt Baker

A sheep found its way into Matt Baker's utility room

Matt Baker faced an unusual problem at home on his farm in Hertfordshire, after a sheep walked into his utility room one evening. The room is kept neatly organised with floor-to-ceiling wooden cabinets offering plenty of storage, and green wooden panelling on the walls.

Vita 2-door utility cabinet, £144.99, Amazon

Fearne Cotton

Fearne Cotton admitted she found it stressful keeping on top of her family's laundry

Fans could relate to Fearne Cotton when she admitted she had found it stressful keeping on top of her family's laundry during the coronavirus lockdown. A video posted by the Happy Place founder offered a peek at her laundry area, with a washing machine and worktops where she keeps all her cleaning essentials, and a large covered clothes airer where she can hang their washing out of the way.

3-tier heated clothes airer, £79.95, Amazon

