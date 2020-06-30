7 royal bedrooms that reveal more than ever: From Princess Diana to Prince Charles and Prince Harry See inside the family's most private spaces

While the royal family's living rooms, dining rooms and kitchens have given us an unprecedented insight into their home lives over the years, their bedrooms bare all. The fact that Prince Harry kept a photograph of his mother Diana on his bedside table at boarding school was a testament to his loving nature; that Princess Diana, meanwhile, plastered her walls inside Kensington Palace with pictures of her sons corroborated her devotion to being a mother. Scroll through to see more of the royal family's most personal rooms…

1. Princess Diana

Instagram fan account @princess.diana.forever shared a series of photos of Diana's bedrooms over the years. The caption outlines which room is which, but the biggest takeaway is the evidence of her sons Prince William and Prince Harry; she had photos on the walls, in frames on her desk and stuffed toys for them to play with. She also had a photograph of herself and Prince Charles framed on the bedside table in the royal yacht.

2. Prince Harry

When Prince Harry completed his studies at Eton Boarding School, he posed for a series of photographs inside his room. Students were allowed to decorate their spaces themselves, and Harry did so with several posters including a Union Jack flag, and what seems to be a photograph of singer Pink. He also had a large music stereo in the room, and, of course, a framed photograph of his mother Diana on his desk.

3. Prince Charles and Camilla

Just before Prince Charles bought Highgrove House in the Cotswolds in August 1980, a photograph of the yellow bedroom inside was released. It features patterned wallpaper, a large fireplace, and several floral accents including a bed frame, curtains and armchair. He now uses the property as a country retreat with the Duchess of Cornwall.

4. Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry were photographed inside their nursery at Apartments 8 and 9 at Kensington Palace in October 1985. They lived there with their mother and father Princess Diana and Prince Charles, and Diana was responsible for designing the home alongside interiors expert Dudley Poplak. Prince William and Prince Harry's room took up the entire top floor of the home, and featured a red, white and green colour scheme, with strawberry print carpet.

5. Earl Charles Spencer

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer now owns their childhood home Althorp House in Northamptonshire. An exhibition dedicated to Diana was unveiled in 2000, including a look at a state bedroom inside, which Charles may now use for himself. It features grand high ceilings, with orange baroque wallpaper, and a four-poster bed with blue velvet covers.

6. The Queen Mother

The Queen Mother's bedroom in the Castle of Mey in Caithness was opened to the public when the property launched in-person tours. The cosy space features a cornflower blue colour palette, including floral curtains, cabriole-leg chairs and a dressing table with a glass top.

7. Lady Amelia Windsor

The 38th in line to the throne Lady Amelia Windsor shared a look inside her bedroom in October 2018. The 24-year-old model took to Instagram with a selfie in her mirror, and revealed that it has light pink walls, a mirror in a gold frame with fairy lights, and various polaroid photos of herself with family and friends.

