Sophie Hinchliffe, also known as Mrs Hinch, has gained a loyal following of over 3.5 million Instagram followers after sharing her best cleaning and organising tips for her Essex home.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Instagram cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch

The influencer previously shared some of her top cleaning tips in an interview with HELLO!, and narrowed down her extensive list of favourite products to a top five. "In no particular order because you wouldn’t make someone choose a favourite between their children… Flash Bathroom with Febreze (very important), CIF Stainless Steel Spray, Pine Toilet Cleaner, 1001 Carpet Spray and Zoflora," she said. But how can we get our homes as organised as hers? We've rounded up some Amazon must-buys that Mrs Hinch would love...

Bedroom

Everyone needs a little helping hand when it comes to tidying your clothes, even when you have custom-made fitted wardrobes like Mrs Hinch. These storage dividers are perfect for separating socks, underwear and any other small items such as belts.

Honeycomb storage divider, £10.95, Amazon

Even if you don't have huge wardrobes, that doesn't mean there aren't clever ways to increase your storage…

Space-saving clothes hangers, £7.59, Amazon

Mrs Hinch loves a fabric storage container, and we can see why! Costing just £11.99, the boxes offer an easy solution to tidying your clothes into separate compartments - and they can be used in other rooms, too.

Clothes storage boxes, £11.99, Amazon

Bathroom

How can you see all of your beauty products without wading through your makeup bag? Enter the rotating makeup organiser. We can totally see Mrs Hinch using this to get ready…

Rotating makeup organiser, £20.99, Amazon

These under-shelf baskets are perfect for adding more storage to your bathroom.

Under-shelf basket, £11.99, Amazon

Keep all your cotton buds and pads together with this simple dispenser, which comes in clear or grey.

Cotton bud dispenser, £10.99, Amazon

Both Mrs Hinch and her close friend and Loose Women star Stacey Solomon love labels! If you want your hair and beauty products to be as organised as Mrs Hinch's, then you'll need to easily differentiate between them using personalised bottles

Personalised bottles, £29.99, Amazon

Kitchen

Make your kitchen as neat as Mrs Hinch with these metal racks, which can hold everything from plates to pots and pans.

Plate rack, £12.99, Amazon

The mum-of-one has taken to making her son Ronnie some delicious meals during the lockdown, and we have a feeling her foods will be neatly arranged like this, with very similar labels!

Food storage container set, £34.97, Amazon

Are your kitchen cupboards filled with random containers and lids? If the answer is yes, then you can free up some precious space with these stackable containers instead.

Stackable food containers, £21.90, Amazon

BUY NOW

Now we've seen this, we can't think of anywhere else we'd want to put our ironing board and iron!

Ironing board hanger, £15.50, Amazon

Instead of running the risk of knocking over all of your mops and brooms stored in the corner of the room or behind doors, why not try this clever holder?

Mop holder, £16.99, Amazon

READ: 7 Amazon beauty products loved by Holly Willoughby, Victoria Beckham and more

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.