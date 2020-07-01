Ben Shephard's living room is even more stunning than we thought The Good Morning Britain host has opted for colourful décor

Ben Shephard has shared several glimpses inside his family home throughout the coronavirus lockdown, and his latest post has offered a new glimpse at their living room – which is even more beautiful than we thought. The open-plan space is combined with the dining room and features a large set of floor-to-ceiling doors leading out to the garden, which is currently lined by beautiful plants and flowers.

Ben and his wife Annie haven't shied away from colour and pattern within the living room area, with a navy velvet Chesterfield sofa topped with mustard cushions, and a pale blue armchair opposite topped with a selection of striped and geometric print cushions.

Ben Shephard has shared a look inside his living room

Meanwhile, a bold yellow velvet button-back armchair featuring a Union Jack cushion takes pride of place next to the window, offering plenty of space for the couple and their sons to sit and relax together.

The chairs are all positioned around a large wooden coffee table that has stacks of books on display, while a previous photo shared from the living room showed how they have a television mounted on the wall above the fireplace, where their walls are painted dark blue.

The room has a bold blue and mustard colour scheme

One of the highlights of the living room is the view out to the garden, which is a passion project of Ben's and is separated into several zones, with a fruit and vegetable patch, a gin bench he constructed, and a patio area with a fire pit and seating for al fresco meals.

The interiors, meanwhile, are likely the work of Annie. The 43-year-old has her own interior design business, The House Editor, through which she says that she helps "people create stylish, meaningful interiors and gardens that tell their story," so it's little surprise that her own house looks so good.

