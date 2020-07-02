Inside Cat Deeley's stunning £2.1million Los Angeles mansion The TV presenter moved to the USA in 2006

Cat Deeley lives in a £2.1million house in Los Angeles with her husband, comedian and presenter Patrick Kielty and their son Milo. She moved across the pond in 2006 and has since transformed the property into their ideal family home. It boasts an office, a gym, a pool and a spa, and Cat often shares a look inside on social media. Take a tour…

The living room

Cat previously shared a video of herself in the living room. It's decorated with white walls and wooden floors, and features an endless beige sofa that curves around one corner. There is a large log fireplace and a grand black piano, and a glass bannister leading to another area in the home.

The kitchen

Cat and her family often spend time cooking in the kitchen, and a recent video showed exactly how the room is decorated. It features olive green tiles on the walls with white worktops and cabinets, and an island unit in the middle with a wooden top.

The dining room

Cat's dining room features wooden floors and white walls. She has a wooden table with a cream ceramic lampshade hanging overhead, and chairs upholstered in cream linen. The room has large patio doors which open out on to the terrace, with views overlooking Beverly Hills.

The bathroom

Cat and her family have a cream freestanding bath in their bathroom. The walls are cream and there are two pieces of red, black and cream art work hanging.

The terrace

Cat hosted a lunch for her friends at Easter, and shared a video of the table where they ate on the terrace. The space has wooden decking and glass railings, while there is grey rattan furniture and several cream parasols with wooden bases.

The swimming pool

Cat also has her very own swimming pool, which she and the family often enjoy. It's framed with various palm trees, and orange sun loungers for Cat to relax on.

