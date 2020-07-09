This genius bath wine glass holder from Amazon is the solution we didn't realise we needed

There’s nothing more relaxing than a nice long bath, but sometimes, for that Instagram-worthy shot, we risk setting fire to our shower curtain on candles, knocking our red wine all over our bath mat, and dropping the latest HELLO! magazine in the tub. Well, we have the solution to one of the dilemmas: we just found the ultimate bathroom gadget on Amazon - an in-shower wine glass holder. And now we are wondering how we ever managed without it.

Wine glass holder for bath and shower, £9.99 Amazon

This nifty holder has a silicone back to stick to your bathroom wall, so you don’t have to worry about splashing your Lush bath-bomb-filled water splashing into your Pinot. You simply hook your glass between the two plastic cups and sink back into some 'me time' - so have both hands free to flick through our latest magazine. The only reservation we have is that your crisp glass of white could turn a little lukewarm in your steamy bathroom, so it may only be worthwhile if you prefer a Merlot. But perhaps we’re reading too much into this. Or maybe we’ll invent a bathtime ice bucket (would anyone donate to our crowdfunding page?) so that we can take in a whole bottle. Now that would warrant an extra 'Do Not Disturb' sign on the bathroom door.

In shower drink cup holder, £8.99, Amazon

If you're not a huge wine drinker, there's also a holder designed for a can of a beer (or lemonade). Got any summer birthdays coming up? We're sure you know someone who would love one as a fun gift. Of course, you’ll definitely need to test it out before you start gifting them as presents - so why not buy yourself one first? It’s definitely a good excuse to get five minutes peace, right?

WATCH: The perfect girls' night in wine-list

