Claudia Winkleman has an infectious personality and louder-than-life TV persona – but it appears at home she's far more reserved then we imagined.

The Strictly Come Dancing host gave fans a peek inside her home on Thursday evening, and we have to admit, we were expecting something completely different from her London abode.

Granted, we can only see a glimpse into one room of Claudia and husband Kris Thykier's Grade II-listed townhouse near Marble Arch, but instead of loud colours, the TV star has opted for a neutral backdrop.

Sharing a video on Instagram to promote a face mask she has designed for Great Ormond Street Hospital, Claudia can be seen sitting in a room with painted wood panelling on the off-white walls.

There is also a large green plant just poking out from behind her head, and what appears to be a decorative white border running across the walls, almost like a small ledge to add depth to an otherwise plain background.

Captioning the clip, Claudia wrote: "Excited to join my Strictly friend @willbayleytt in his project for @GOSHCharity. These masks will raise much-needed funds to help the children at @GreatOrmondSt."

Claudia has shared a few peeks inside her home on social media over the years, and the minimalist décor appears to be a running theme.

Claudia Winkleman shared a peek inside her bathroom in 2017

Sharing a glimpse inside her pristine bathroom while filming an interview with makeup artist Sali Hughes in summer 2017, Claudia revealed a large white bathtub, marble panelled walls and flooring, with black-and-white framed family photos hung on the walls. The bathroom has a sleek white vanity unit, while the shower appears to be in a separate wet room with white subway tiles on the walls.

The kitchen appears spacious, with a wooden island unit - the perfect spot for preparing a Sunday roast. The room has plain white walls and wooden flooring which leads throughout the downstairs of the house and into the hallway. The staircase features stripped back white wooden stairs, with a strip of beige textured carpet running down the middle.

Claudia's central London location also has its perks. She once told Evening Standard: "I can leave my house at 4am and buy a kebab, rent a movie and get some shampoo. I love my shower, my bread bin and our tortoise, Yoshi."

