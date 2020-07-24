Inside Prince Harry and Prince William's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor's stunning Notting Hill flat See inside the home she shares with her sister Marina

Prince Harry and Prince William's third cousin Lady Amelia Windsor lives in Notting Hill with her sister Marina, and the royal often shares glimpses inside their stunning apartment on social media. Take a look…

The bedroom

In 2018, Lady Amelia Windsor revealed her bedroom in a post on Instagram Stories. It features light pink walls and a vintage gold mirror where Amelia has stuck various Polaroid photos of herself with friends and family.

The kitchen

Amelia's home exudes a retro feel, which she previously told House & Garden was a reflection of her affinity for collectables. "We have things that we've collected over the years and beautiful trinkets alongside treasures which I've found in Portobello and Golbourne markets." Her kitchen features various hand painted plates on the walls which she found during a trip to Italy, as well as a traditional black AGA oven.

The terrace

Amelia and her sister have their very own outdoor terrace, which they often use for al fresco dining. It has classic orange tiles on the floor, and they have dressed the dining table with a floral tablecloth.

The living room

In her interview with House & Garden, Lady Amelia Windsor said, "The sitting room is my favourite part of the flat by far. Whenever I'm at home, you'll find me there listening to Radio 4 or 6 music with a cup of coffee." It's decorated with muted cream walls and wooden floors, and has an abstract painting hanging on one wall.

The conservatory

The neutral aesthetic continues in the conservatory, where Amelia has painted the exposed brick walls white, and there is a large mirror hanging in a cream frame on one wall. There are also various green plants inside the space.

