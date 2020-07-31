Buckingham Palace pool where Prince William and Kate Middleton swim revealed Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have all learnt to swim there

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been isolating at their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, since the coronavirus pandemic began, but when they're in London, they often use the swimming pool at Buckingham Palace. It's part of the home's very own indoor pool house, and while the feature has remained tightly under wraps for use by the royal family only, past photos shared by visitors to the grounds on Instagram have unveiled exactly what it looks like from the outside.

Laura-Ann, who goes by the handle of @all.thats.pretty, shared a photo on her Instagram Stories when she attended one of the Queen's garden parties in 2019.

The building replicates that of the Roman baths, with concrete plinths, a vaulted ceiling and large glass windows.

Another image posted by @lucindamay showed that the roof has glass ceilings.

Prince William and Kate are believed to be frequent users of the swimming pool, and it is where their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louise have all learnt to swim. The couple are also reported to use the pool for exercise of their own.

Buckingham Palace's pool house is at the back of the property

It's situated at the back of the property, and extends out from one side of the building, while the windows overlook the gardens of the home.

The pool house has existed for almost eighty years, and even survived bomb damage during World War II.

As for the interior, a letter from Sir Philip Sassoon, from the Ministry of Works, to King George VI in 1938 when the pool was being designed requested that the walkway around the pool was to be made of vitreous mosaic tiles, rather than glazed as they are "less harsh in appearance and less slippery". He also suggested that the edges of the pool were to be marked in black, with two bands of green, one below the level of water and another at the bottom of the pool, to add "sparkle and liveliness to the water".

