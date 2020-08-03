Cameron Diaz shares glimpse inside kitchen at home with baby Raddix The star and her husband, Benji Madden, welcomed their baby girl, Raddix, in December

That is one sleek looking kitchen! Cameron Diaz delighted fans with a cooking class, right from the comfort of her multi-million dollar mansion and despite being a new mother, there wasn’t a single high chair, baby bottle or mucky spoon in sight.

WATCH: Cameron Diaz shows off stunning kitchen

The star, 47 - who shares six-month-old, baby daughter Raddix with her husband Good Charlotte rocker, Benji Madden, 41 - whipped up a delicious-looking salad for an Instagram post, and gave fans a sneak peak inside her home at the same time. The sleek wooden cabinets, marble countertops and gold taps created a light, airy and expensive look, as the Californian sun shone in through the windows of her luxury Los Angeles home.

Cameron was dressed casually for the cooking demo in jeans and a t-shirt and sported a makeup-free look for the ten-minute segment where she created a corn, feta cheese and sugar snap pea salad. While her fans "loved" Cameron’s down-to-earth attitude they also went wild for one particularly pricey piece of kitchen equipment…..her knife! "Lv this and lv the knife - what brand is it?" someone asked, after seeing Cameron’s fancy knife skills, while another wrote: "Omg I love that knife handle!"

The utensil in question is a $590 knife by Aura, but we've found a deadringer for a fraction of the price on Amazon, complete with wooden handle and eight-inch blade.

Chef knife, £39.99,

Cameron on the other hand was more interested in gushing about her love of salt and revealed her "best Christmas present ever" was a bucket of Maldon Sea Salt.

Maldon Sea Salt, £14.22,

Although Cameron keeps her baby girl out of the spotlight and off Instagram, she did recently reveal on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, that she was absolutely loving motherhood. "It’s been heaven," she told Jimmy. "It goes so fast. You really understand that, people have always said to me ‘really enjoy the time’ and literally every single day, there’s leaps and bounds and these things happen and she’s not the same baby she was yesterday."

The doting mom continued: "It’s so gratifying to see that growth and to be a part of it and to help her be her. It’s just amazing. We are just so happy." Cameron and Benji surprised fans in January by revealing they had become first time parents after welcoming Raddix Chloe Wildflower Maddox on 30 December.

