Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, once lived in a stunning apartment on Old Church Street in Chelsea, London, with her sister Pippa. The siblings' parents Carole and Michael bought the property for £780,000 back in 2002 and put it up for sale for £1.95million in 2018, but it sold for £1.88million in September 2019.

When it went on the market, photos were released showing its interiors, including a look at the master bedroom, previously occupied by Kate.

It was decorated with white walls and cream carpets, and featured a large window with white frames and cream and red floral curtains draping on the floor at either side. Kate had a large white wardrobe with brass handles, and a matching chest of drawers at the end of her bed. Her bed, meanwhile, had a cream headboard and was dressed with blue bed linen and two cushions featuring London's iconic red buses.

Two wooden bedside tables were positioned at either side, holding identical desk lamps with white shades. There was also a cream patterned rug on the floor, and a white wooden radiator cover beneath the window, and the room had its very own en-suite bathroom. Two further bedrooms and a family bedroom were located on the same floor, the third.

According to the flat listing in 2019, the bedroom also boasted "a picturesque view onto Justice walk and over the chimney pots of Old Chelsea."

In total, the home is formed of three storeys with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large living room, dining room, kitchen and an additional guest bathroom.

Now, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share their home with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Kate's sister Pippa lives close by to their former Chelsea property at a £17million mansion with her husband James Matthews and their son Arthur.

