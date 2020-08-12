Prince Charles' hidden holiday home in Transylvania revealed: see inside The Prince of Wales owns a beautiful guesthouse in Viscri

It's no secret that Prince Charles owns an extensive property portfolio, but it's less common knowledge that it includes a rural farmhouse in Viscri, a small village in Transylvania. The Prince of Wales bought the property in 2006, after falling in love with the country during a visit in 1998. Typically, he spends a couple of days a year in the country, while the guest house is rented out to the public when he is not there. It's known as the Blue House, and features seven double bedrooms with en-suites, a drawing and dining room, a sitting room and a kitchen. Take a look inside…

SEE: Prince Charles' mindblowing Scottish holiday home revealed: take a tour

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles and Camilla's country home Highgrove House is a fairytale

The property takes its name from the distinct blue hue of the building.

MORE: Inside Charles and Camilla's jaw-dropping Welsh home, Llwynywermod

A rustic aesthetic is maintained throughout, with the living room featuring high ceilings and concrete white walls. There is a large log fireplace in the middle, and wooden furniture including window seats, a shelving unit, a dresser, and a coffee table.

The bedrooms are furnished exclusively with antique Transylvanian furniture. According to the guesthouse's website, there are no televisions or radios, in order to create an atmosphere "of peace and tranquility".

RELATED: Prince Charles and Camilla's private bedroom revealed: see their most private space

There is a cosy mezzanine level above the living room, featuring two floral sofas, and two green suede armchairs. It overlooks the main sitting room, with a wooden bannister matching the vaulted ceiling.

The home boasts a grand dining room, with a stained glass insert in the ceiling, and large bookcases at either side of the room. The table spans the length of the room, and is lined with red patterned chairs at either side.

Three of the bedrooms' en-suites feature their own bathtub. This space is decorated with patterned wallpaper and hand-painted plates, reflecting authentic Transylvanian culture.

A different bathroom in the home has a freestanding tub. The tapestry hanging on the wall is a traditional Transylvanian feature, and is one of many hanging throughout the house.

The guest house has its own outdoor breakfast barn, complete with an enormous bread oven.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.