Inside Line of Duty star Martin Compston's Las Vegas home The actor has shared several photos of his beautiful home on Instagram

He may hail from a small Scottish town, but Line of Duty actor Martin Compston now calls fabulous Las Vegas home with his wife Tianna Flynn. The couple live on an exclusive gated development and their home boasts a heated swimming pool, spa and its own bar, which Martin has previously shared glimpses at on social media.

The actor previously told The Sunday Post that the swimming pool is one of his favourite things about the property, explaining: "It's an incredible feeling when you’re from Greenock and you can get your family over to stay and you’ve got a pool out your back. The most therapeutic thing in the world is cleaning your pool — walking about mopping up leaves."

Martin Compston's house in Las Vegas has its own swimming pool

He continued: "I love it. The weather is great, obviously, and compared to Los Angeles and London you get so much more for your money."

Martin could be seen making the most of the pool as he celebrated the New Year, as he sat with his feet dipped into the spa area while sipping on a beer.

Martin and Tianna have caricatures of themselves on display

Other social media posts have showcased his home bar, which sits in front of an exposed brick wall and has Tennent's beer on tap, and the living room, where Martin and Tianna have three framed caricatures of themselves hanging on the wall.

The property certainly looks like a lot of fun judging by another of Martin's Instagram posts that shows the couple has a ping pong table in their living room, which is painted grey and has a separate seating area with a television and sofas.

The couple have a ping pong table in their home

Martin also shared a peek at another area of the home when he resorted to drastic measures to record dialogue for his BBC drama The Nest during the coronavirus lockdown. "Unprecedented times and all that. Rightly all sound studios are closed so last dialogue tweaks for The Nest will be coming direct from my cupboard. #StayAtHome," he captioned a photo that showed him sitting on the floor in his cupboard with a striped duvet over his head.

Martin turned his cupboard into a makeshift recording studio

