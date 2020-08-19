Inside Kelly Ripa's sprawling garden in the Hamptons – complete with jaw-dropping pool The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has been staying in her holiday home in the Hamptons

Kelly Ripa and her family have a number of properties, including a beautiful house in the Hamptons, where they have been spending a lot of their time during lockdown. And over the weekend, Mark Consuelos shared a glimpse inside their gorgeous garden in a fun video posted on Instagram. In the footage, the Riverdale star was seen running around the pool with son Joaquin, who grabbed hold of his dad and pushed him in the pool. "Joaquin, that was so aggressive," Lola told her brother from behind the camera.

In the background of the clip, there were rows of sun loungers by the pool, as well as a separate sunbathing area, and potted plants neatly lined up on the manicured lawn.

MORE: Michelle Obama shares new family photo inside home in Washington

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Inside Kelly Ripa's incredible garden in the Hamptons

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star and Mark are doting parents to Michael, Lola and Joaquin, and their family are this month's cover stars on People magazine. In the joint interview, they opened up about their family dynamics, and Kelly admitted that they were looking forward to Joaquin leaving home for college next year so that she can spend quality time with Mark.

Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos lounging in the pool

"We had our kids so young – we'd only been married for one year when we had Michael, so we have had kids pretty much our entire marriage," she said.

READ: Madonna gets fans talking after sharing rare photo with lookalike daughter Lourdes

"So when it comes to an empty next, we're looking forward to it, honestly."

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is a doting mum to three children

The former All My Children star also opened up about her close relationship with her children, and revealed that she was looking forward to making new memories with them once they have flown the nest.

"They'll still be close to us, and they will come home, and we will still have plenty of times together ahead," she said.

During the lockdown, Kelly has been presenting Live with Kelly and Ryan from home, and her family have made several appearances. In June, the mother-of-three gave Joaquin a haircut live on the show, and Lola appeared on the programme in March, where she told her mum's co-host Ryan Seacrest what it was really like isolating with her family.

The teenager said: "It's honestly not as bad as I thought. I think we are all really lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great." She added: "My time is taken up by doing homework, a lot of Netflix, a lot of YouTube."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.