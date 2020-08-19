Kate Middleton's brother-in-law James Matthews, married to Kate's sister Pippa, previously lived at a truly jaw-dropping townhouse in London's Mayfair. Hedge fund manager James bought the home when he was 22 with his brother in 1998 for £1.75million. When he sold it in 2006, it went for £12.75million and by 2017, it had skyrocketed to an estimated worth of £40million.

The Grade II-listed property is situated on one of the most affluent roads in the neighbourhood, so it's no surprise that it comes with a hefty price tag, but what's inside is pretty hard to believe.

James' former home is located on Park Street in Mayfair

Within seven storeys and 9,000 square feet of space, the home has five bedrooms, a grand total of 21 rooms, and a rooftop terrace with a hot tub where James previously revealed he liked to sunbathe.

"I love [the top floor]," he explained. "It's quiet, and best of all you have access to the roof terrace, which is private and great for sunbathing."

Décor, meanwhile, included a glass spiral staircase, marble floors, mahogany panelling and intricate period plasterwork. But James wasn't happy with the interiors when he first moved in, and his parents were on hand to help him renovate the space.

James married Pippa Middleton in May 2017

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph in 2006, he said, "The plan was for my younger brother, Spencer, to use the house when he was back from school. My parents live abroad and stay here when they come to the UK. My mother, who is an artist, even has a studio at the back of the house.

"My parents organised most of the conversion work and the decoration. When we bought the house, all the rooms had been used as offices. It was cold with large empty rooms, no carpets and no bathrooms. The refurbishment has worked as well as we could have hoped."

Now, James lives with his wife and Kate's sister Pippa and their son Arthur in Kensington and Chelsea, a short distance from his former property.

