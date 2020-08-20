﻿
Beyoncé and Jay Z's jaw-dropping living room revealed inside £71million house

The couple live in Bel Air with their three children

Bridie Wilkins

Beyonce lives in a mansion in Bel Air believed to be worth £71million with her husband Jay Z and their children Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir, and the star has officially unveiled their stunning living room.

She shared a photo of Jay Z and P Diddy in the room to mark P Diddy's birthday on 16 December, and showed exactly how it is decorated.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It features brushed grey carpets, walls with silver glass panels and frames, and what seems to be a wooden panel at one side. The image also shows floor-to-ceiling windows which run throughout the property, with white blinds that are controlled by the touch of a button. Beyonce and Jay Z have a cornflower blue velvet sofa with a metallic gold frame, and matching blue cushions.

The couple moved into their mansion in August 2017, marking the highest-selling transaction in LA in 2017. The property spans across six buildings within 1.88 acres of land and includes eight bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a garage with space for 15 cars, separate staff quarters, a home cinema, four swimming pools, a spa (with his and her steam rooms) and even a basketball court.

beyonce-house-dressing-room-mirror-z

Beyonce's dressing room

Beyonce also has her very own dressing room which she has previously unveiled in various photos. It's decorated with wooden floors and a large cream rug, and features tall cream wardrobes. There is also a mirror taking up an entire wall, framed with large spotlights. Much like their living room, it has floor-to-ceiling windows, which open out onto a large terrace with grey tiles and glass railings offering an incredible view over the neighbourhood.

When the couple first moved in, they spent an additional £570,000 on renovating the home to make it their own. And as if that's not enough, they also own a home in the Hamptons. 

