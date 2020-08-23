How much does it cost to stay at the Escape to the Chateau castle? The 19th century chateau doesn't come cheap

If you're as obsessed with Dick and Angel Strawbridge's 19th century castle, Chateau De La Motte Husson, as we are, then you'll be pleased to know that you don't just have to admire it on the hit Channel 4 show Escape to the Chateau – you can actually stay there in real life!

The famous chateau, set in the breathtaking French countryside, has become a popular wedding venue over the past five years. In fact, it's in such demand that it is fully booked up for weddings until 2022!

But fear not, because you don't need to be tying the knot to spend a night at the castle, there are other options. Here's everything you need to know about staying at Chateau De La Motte Husson, and more importantly, how much it costs…

How much is it to stay at the Escape to the Chateau castle?

While the venue is primarily used for weddings – with packages ranging between £19,000 and £38,000 – there are other options to choose from. It can cost around £5,000 to £6,000 to stay at the chateau, but the prices and availability appear to change frequently.

If that's out of your price range, there is an option of glamping in the land surrounding the chateau. Dick and Angel recently installed geodesic domes, described as "chateau under the stars" that you can stay in for £350 per night. There is a choice of either a floating or land dome, which can accommodate up to four adults and two children.

Chateau De La Motte Husson

What's included in the chateau domes?

To part with your hard-earned cash, both the floating and land domes include your own shower and bathroom block which is close by; a wood-burner; your own small outside kitchen with gas-hob, fridge, coffee machine and fully stocked bar; your own barbecue area and outside seating area; a French breakfast for up to six people delivered to your kitchen; a welcome basket with lots of local delicacies to nibble your way through during your stay; usage of the chateau's fishing equipment and bikes, and usage of the games room at the chateau.

Dick and Angel Strawbridge bought Chateau De La Motte Husson in 2015

How much are weddings at Escape to the Chateau?

According to The Sun, it can cost anywhere between £19,000 and £38,000 to book the chateau for your wedding depending on what package you choose, and how many wedding guests you have.

The Orangery, which has an authentic Art Deco style, can seat 80 guests for a wedding breakfast. Or if you're hosting an intimate wedding following the coronavirus lockdown, the salle à manger can host twelve guests for a sit-down tasting menu.

Dick and Angel established the chateau as a wedding venue by marrying there themselves in November 2015, and their wedding featured in the first series of the Channel 4 show.

Dick and Angel married at the chateau in 2015

Where is the Escape to the Chateau castle?

Chateau de la Motte Husson is based in Pays de la Loire, near Nantes in France. Owners Dick and Angel bought their 45-room chateau – which has 78 windows, 12 acres and one moat – for just £280,000 in 2015. However, the property had stood empty for 40 years, and with no electricity, heating or running water, they have been renovating it as part of their TV show ever since.

