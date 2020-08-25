Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's homes: beautiful family photos taken by Kate The Duchess of Cambridge is the first royal mum to take official family photographs

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been staying at their country estate Anmer Hall in Norfolk with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis since the coronavirus pandemic began, but the family also have Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace as their London base.

Naturally, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tend to keep their lives as private as possible, but over the years, Kate has revealed much of the insides of their properties whilst taking official photos of the family at home. She is the first royal mum to do so, and her flair for photography has since earned her the patronage of the Royal Photographic Society, a role she acquired from the Queen who served in the position for 67 years. Take a look back at some of the most beautiful photos taken by Kate at home…

Kate first assumed the responsibility for taking official photographs of the family when Princess Charlotte was born in 2015. She captured a series of four photos, showing Prince George holding Princess Charlotte at their home in Anmer Hall. They sat on a large cream corner sofa with white cushions.

Kate Middleton reveals how difficult it was photographing Prince Louis painting at home

When Charlotte turned six months old, the family released more photos taken by Kate at their home Anmer Hall in Norfolk. Charlotte was pictured on a cream and green checked armchair with a gilted armrest.

On Princess Charlotte's first birthday in May 2016, Kate shared a photo of her daughter in another room of Anmer Hall. It features a grey woven chair which Charlotte sat on, and a large cream and brown striped sofa in the background, furnished with a selection of patterned cushions.

Another photo in Charlotte's birthday series revealed a classic white chair with a soft pink patterned base.

In May 2018, Kate and Prince William shared a photograph of Prince Louis at their home at Kensington Palace. He laid on a bed with white bed linen embroidered with pink roses, and a headboard featuring a pink and white pattern.

It seems that pink and white is a recurring theme in Kate and William's homes, as this photo taken in Kensington Palace revealed more cushions embroidered with pink patterns.

Kate shared a glimpse inside Anmer Hall on Prince George's seventh birthday on 22 July 2020, as he stood in front of a green wooden door.

In honour of the Duke of Cambridge's birthday on 21 June, Kate snapped the family outside in their garden at Anmer Hall. It features endless space, with a wooden swing.

