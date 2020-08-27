Gordon Ramsay's swimming pool is the biggest we've ever seen The celebrity chef gave fans a full view on Instagram

Gordon Ramsay already lives next to the beach in Cornwall – but it appears the sea isn't enough for him as he also has the biggest swimming pool we've ever seen at his holiday home.

The celebrity chef gave fans a clear view of his glorious outdoor infinity pool on Instagram on Thursday as he posed alongside it with his adorable son Oscar.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay reveals first look at his swimming pool at Cornwall home

Gordon's pool looks like something out of a James Bond movie, and appears to be never-ending! From a previous glimpse he shared earlier this month, we know it sits across a patio and onto the lawn of the property with sea views across the Cornwall coast.

Fans couldn't believe their eyes and were quick to comment on Gordon's impressive family pool. "Dang, is that a pool in the background or some sort of water feature for a business?" one bewildered fan wrote.

Another added: "That's an awesome pool!" While a third said: "Wait! Is that your pool Gordon? Damn!"

Fans couldn't believe the size of Gordon Ramsay's pool

No doubt it has been getting lots of use from Gordon, his wife Tana and their five children as they continue to isolate at the beachfront residence following the coronavirus lockdown.

Gordon bought his £4.4million beachside mansion in Rock, on the north Cornwall coast, in 2015. At the time it was the second most expensive sale in Cornwall, but that didn't stop the chef from making huge changes to the original 1920s home.

In 2019, Gordon was granted planning permission to knock down the original property and replace it with a main house and a smaller second home. He bought a second £4million beach house in the nearby village of Trebetherick for the family to stay in while work was completed, along with a third Cornwall property in Fowey, which he rents out to holidaymakers for up to £7,000 a week.

