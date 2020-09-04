Victoria and David Beckham's first £1.25million marital house unveiled

Victoria and David Beckham bought their first marital house in 2001 for £1.25million. The converted barn, known as Hollinshead House in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, was home to the Beckhams for four years until they moved out in 2005.

The home is a converted barn

They spent £200,000 renovating the property to exactly what they wanted, and photos released when it went up for sale for £2.25million in 2012 gave an inside look.

Hollinshead House has a 35ft long swimming pool

The Grade II-listed property boasts a 35ft long indoor swimming pool, with exposed brick walls and high vaulted ceilings. The feature is lit up via underwater spotlights.

The master bedroom

It has a total of five bedrooms, including an impressive master suite. In keeping with its heritage as a traditional farmhouse, each space has vaulted ceilings with wooden awning and wooden doors, and what would have been Victoria and David's bedroom is decorated with white walls and cream carpets. Furniture includes a wooden bed frame and mirrored bedside tables.

The living room

The main living area has the same muted aesthetic with cream walls and carpets, and three large cream sofas. Mirrored side tables, desk lamps with glass bases and a flatscreen television mounted on the wall offers a modern touch. The room also has large French patio doors, leading out onto the gardens, spanning half an acre of land.

Hollinshead House comes complete with a fully-equipped gym, a grand spiral staircase and a playroom.

As well as an en suite in the master bedroom, there are an additional three family bathrooms.

Before moving into the home, the couple owned a penthouse in the same region of Alderley Edge, reported to have cost them £317,000 in 1998, but Hollinshead House marks the first family house that they purchased as a married couple.

Now, they have an ever-expanding property portfolio, including homes in London, the Cotswolds and Miami.

