Princess Diana's mother's beautiful Australian beach house revealed

Princess Diana's mother Frances Shand Kydd previously owned a beach house in Mollymook, in the New South Wales region of Australia. The Princess of Wales stayed there shortly before marrying Prince Charles, and royal expert Judy Wade's book Diana: The Intimate Portrait, paints a clear picture of what it was like inside.

"Frances rented a beach house tucked away among tall gum trees overlooking the beach," she wrote. It was a "modern, dark-stained timber beach house", "situated at the end of a winding dirt track, which made it invisible from the road."

Judy goes on to discuss how Frances and Diana would spend their time there as they would "enjoy a cool drink on the wooden, elevated deck facing the sea", as they "discussed the enormity of Prince Charles' proposal and the impact on all of their lives."

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex is now eyeing up the property to purchase as a holiday home for himself, the Duchess and their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to visit.

The couple have only just invested in a home in Montecito, California, believed to be worth approximately £11.2million, but it makes sense that Harry has an interest in the coastal home. It no doubt holds a special place in his heart since his late mother has previously stayed there, and Harry would surely enjoy taking his son there as a way of connecting the two.

The distance between Prince Harry and Meghan's new home in LA and Australia is also considerably shorter than it is between the beach house and their former house at Frogmore Cottage in the UK.

Diana stayed at the property over the new year in 1981, and spent most of her days surfing and swimming in the sea nearby.

