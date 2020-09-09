Princess Anne's £1,300 per month London flat revealed: see inside

Bridie Wilkins
Princess Anne house: see where the Princess Royal lived in Westminster before moving to the Queen's Buckingham Palace.
In 1993, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence moved into an apartment in Drake House on Dolphin Square in Westminster, London. The newly-married couple (who tied the knot on 12 December 1992), occupied the flat for just a few months, where they paid £1,300 rent per month, before moving to Buckingham Palace.
SEE: Princess Anne and Prince Charles' surprising childhood home unveiled
The Princess Royal was not a fan of the property, with its "nosy neighbours" and "noisy traffic", but photos released shortly before she moved in show that it offered plenty of space and beautiful retro interiors. Take a tour...
Princess Anne's bedroom
Princess Anne's bedroom featured high ceilings with cream carpets and walls. Anne and Timothy had a wooden bed frame, dressed with white linen, and two black bedside tables, with a single pink fringed lamp at one side.
MORE: Princess Anne unveils never-before-seen living room inside private home
The second bedroom in the home featured a small wooden desk at the window, a matching towel rack and two chest of drawers.
RELATED: Princess Anne reveals surprising feature at home on the Gatcombe Park estate
Princess Anne's living room
The living room was decorated with the same cream carpets and walls as seen throughout the property. Large sash windows with black frames provided plenty of natural light, and furniture included a velvet green sofa with pink cushions, a wooden coffee table with a glass top, and a wooden rocking chair with patterned cushions.
Princess Anne's kitchen
Anne's kitchen was fitted with white cupboards and appliances, grey worktops, and cream and black patterned tiles on the floor. A white sash window at the sink overlooked the gardens of the apartment block.
Princess Anne's dining room
The kitchen, dining and living room formed an open-plan space, with an island unit between the kitchen and dining area. A table for two was positioned in the middle, with a patterned tablecloth, and a view of the living space and a traditional fireplace beneath a painting mounted on the wall.
Princess Anne's road
The apartment overlooked Princess Anne's road, as well as a tennis court on the opposite side of the road.
WATCH: Princess Anne unveils surprising decor inside home at Gatcombe Park
Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.