Amazon Prime Day 2020: When is it, the best deals and everything you need to know

It’s one of the biggest online shopping events of the year, and Amazon Prime Day 2020 should already have happened. It’s been pushed back more than once because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s likely the deals extravaganza finally will drop in a matter of weeks. Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2020, which is quickly chasing Black Friday and Cyber Monday to become the best day for snapping up a bargain on everything from tech buys, luxury beauty products and even toys.

Read on to find out when it is, what the best deals are likely to be, and what you need to do to get in on the action. We'll be updating with more information and curating the best deals as the day draws nearer, so keep checking back!

There are some great savings up for grabs in Amazon Prime Day - which is incoming in a matter of weeks

What is Amazon Prime Day?

The very first Amazon Prime day took place on 15 July 2015. It marked the shopping portal’s anniversary and was a drive to get shoppers to sign up for Amazon Prime, the £79-a-year subscription service that gives users free unlimited one-day delivery on many items and access to Amazon Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and early access to deals.

What started off as a 24-hour event of cut-price deals has grown over the years to be a 48-hour sale that takes place in countries across the globe. Last year’s Prime Day was the biggest ever, with the shopping giant selling over 175 million items – surpassing the totals sold on Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined!

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020? Has it been postponed?

Prime Day is usually held on 15 July, but Amazon decided to delay the sales event this year. Why? The COVID-19 pandemic has meant that non-essential goods have been largely de-prioritised, and social distancing measures have been effective in warehouses, slowing the processing of goods. From a commercial viewpoint, users have also tended to have less spare cash for non-essential goods.

An Amazon spokesperson said Prime Day will be held in "the fourth quarter" of the year, meaning we can probably expect it in early or mid-October. With it usually taking place on a Monday and lasting into Tuesday, the following dates are likely front runners:

Monday 5 October

Monday 12 October

Monday 19 October

Monday 26 October

Hopefully we'll get an official announcement soon – watch this space!

Do I need an Amazon Prime Membership to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

In short, yes. You need to be an Amazon Prime Member to get access to the deals. But you don’t necessarily need to pay for it. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter. After the free trial runs out it’s £7.99 a month.

