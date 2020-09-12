Goldie Hawn has the most incredible bar inside her LA home The actress shares her home with Kurt Russell

Saturday nights at Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's house would be a lot of fun - judging by her beautiful bar.

The Overboard star shares a stunning Los Angeles home with her partner of 37 years, Kurt Russell, and in a recent Instagram video she showed off one of its entertainment highlights.

Goldie was filming an emotional birthday tribute to her son, Oliver Hudson, and in the process showed off the impressive bar behind her.

The chic wooden dresser was adorned with elegant glasses and copper cocktail cups, with more than enough to host a houseful of guests.

Which, given how close the family are, likely happens on a regular basis.

Since the COVID-19 lockdown eased, Goldie, Kurt, Oliver, and daughter, Kate Hudson, have managed to spend quality time together with their families.

Goldie's bar looked well stocked

They’ve even had the luxury to visit their Colorado ranch as a unit too.

Goldie spends most of her time at her Pacific Palisades home where Kate is just a stone’s throw away.

"She’s down the street," Kate told People magazine about living so close to her mum. "We’re literally neighbours. Not to mention I want to buy the property next door to them, which is another thing I need to discuss with my therapist."

The couple have plenty to raise a glass to

Kate actually lives in the home she grew up in after buying it in 2005, two decades after her parents sold it.

She then also bought the home next door in 2011 to create an enormous, luxury estate. This means Goldie is lucky enough to have her grandchildren living very close by.

Kate has three children, Ryder, 16, Bingham, nine, and Rani, who is almost two.

Oliver and his wife, Erinn Bartlett, share Wilder, 13, Bodhi, ten, and Rio, seven.

Goldie has a close bond with her six grandchildren and was present at the birth of all of them.

