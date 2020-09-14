Katie Holmes shares glimpse inside lavish home she shares with daughter Suri

Katie Holmes is notoriously private, but recently the Dawson's Creek star took to Instagram to share a glimpse inside her stunning home during lockdown.

The star had shared a video in May on behalf of the American Film Institution's movie club, where she announced the latest film – Erin Brockovich. In the black-and-white footage, Katie was sitting in what looked to be the study, which featured floral wall art and a chandelier.

The mother-of-one said in the clip: "Hello, welcome to AFI Movie Club. I'm Katie Holmes and I'm honoured to be announcing today's movie which is Erin Brockovich – my favourite.

"I am a huge fan of Steven Soderbergh and I love Julia Roberts, and I remember when this film came out it really inspired me to keep making movies. It's an incredible film. So go to afi.com to find out how you can watch."

Katie Holmes inside her home during lockdown

The Hollywood star has been enjoying spending quality time with her teenager daughter Suri Cruise during the coronavirus pandemic.

The mother-daughter duo even spent some time earlier in the year in Katie's hometown of Ohio. The actress shared a photo of her surroundings on Instagram back in May, and eagle-eyed fans were quick to comment on her location.

One wrote: "You must be home in Ohio!" while another added: "I thought the same." A third wrote: "Is this possibly Ohio?"

Katie and Suri had fun customising their clothes at the beginning of lockdown

Katie – who resides in New York - grew up in Toledo and last year she went back to her hometown to deliver a commencement speech to the graduates of the University of Toledo.

The actress spoke about how her parents supported her dreams after she was discouraged as a young actress, telling students: "My mum saw the look on my face, which was pretty discouraged, and she ushered me out there…

Katie and Suri posed for a selfie outside in the sun

"Kate, don't worry. You have nothing to be ashamed about. You are you and you are who you are and you are from where you're from. Go in, have fun, be yourself. The next audition I had, I nailed."

Katie is incredibly close to her family, and is the youngest of five children, with three sisters and a brother. Her parents and sibling are still based in Ohio, and the star often goes back to visit them.

Suri celebrated her 14th birthday in April

During the lockdown, Katie and Suri have been finding creative ways to keep entertained, and the actress previously shared a picture of them wearing clothes that they had customised with tie-dye – the latest trend.

In April, meanwhile, the mother-daughter duo celebrated Suri's 14th birthday. Katie made sure her daughter had a day to remember and shared a sweet photo on Instagram of the teen sitting at the table surrounded by presents and wearing a crown made from roses and tied up with cream ribbon.

