8 stunning videos filmed inside Victoria and David Beckham's homes The couple share the properties with their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper

David and Victoria Beckham own two incredible homes in London and the Cotswolds, which they share with their four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Their property in the capital is situated in Holland Park, and is worth an estimated £31million, after they spent an additional £8million on renovation work in 2016. Inside, it features a private gym, a wine cellar and even separate quarters for their eldest son.

Their country retreat is an incredible barn conversion, where the family stayed during the coronavirus pandemic. It boasts an outdoor pool, a football pitch, a sauna and a jaw-dropping dressing room for Victoria.

The family often share glimpses inside of each house, including video clips filmed at their properties that offer fans an in-depth look at the décor and their home life. Here, we've rounded up the best and collated them into a mash-up that forms a tour like you've never seen before…

