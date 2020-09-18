Lisa Faulkner reveals stunning garden feature at home with John Torode

Lisa Faulkner has unveiled the incredible pergola area inside her garden at the home she shares with her husband and MasterChef judge John Torode in London.

She took to Instagram with a photo of the space as she showed her appreciation for her niece, who helped film episodes of her cooking series. "My beautiful niece and filming partner @veganvirgins_," Lisa wrote.

The space is built with wooden panels and flooring, with seating that wraps around either side furnished with blue and white striped cushions. There is a rattan lampshade hanging from overhead, and a large green plant positioned at one side.

In the middle of the space, Lisa and John have positioned a small wooden table, while they also have white and yellow fluffy throws for when it's chillier.

Lisa previously unveiled another area of the garden with a photo of John. It showed a wooden trellis acting as a fence at one side, as well as a raised lawn area with a wooden frame, and a cream sofa with woven arms, a wooden base and linen cushions.

An additional photo showed that the couple have an impressive outdoor pizza oven, as well as a small wooden shed at the back of the space.

Lisa and John met on Celebrity MasterChef in 2010 and have been living together for several years. They often share glimpses of their home, including their beautiful kitchen where they host virtual cooking sessions, as well as their living room.

In fact, the couple have two separate living areas. One is situated on the ground floor with French doors leading out into the garden, and another is located on the first floor, featuring a blue velvet sofa with blue and pink cushions, and a cream and blue geometric print rug.

