Inside Louis Theroux's beautiful London home See where the Life On The Edge presenter lives

Louis Theroux might spend his life revealing the secrets of others, but his own home life remains much of a mystery. During lockdown, however, the Life On The Edge presenter shared glimpses of his house we have never seen before. Here's exactly where he lives in London with his wife Nancy Strang and their three children: Albert, Frederick and Walter...

SEE: Louis Theroux's stunning family kitchen revealed

The living room

When he launched a new podcast, Grounded with Louis Theroux, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Louis unveiled his homely living room. It features a linen grey sofa with one light grey cushion, but the pièce de résistance has to be the yellow cushion embroidered with a cartoon version of Louis riding his bike and his name at the top.

Apparently, we aren't the only ones who were distracted by such an amazing creation, either. Presenter Laura Jackson commented, "Exciting. But I'm also very excited about your cushion!!" 12 other fans concurred and liked it.

SEE: Inside Graham Norton's amazing London home

Another angle revealed two pieces of artwork hanging on the wall behind Louis in black frames, as well as a tall house plant on one side of the sofa and a wooden shelving unit on the other holding several books. Louis was also sat next to a further stack of books - understandable, considering he is an utter genius.

The kitchen

Louis also revealed a look inside his home kitchen as he attempted to master his recipes ahead of joining The Great British Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer. It features grey cabinets, wooden floors, and chestnut wood worktops.

Louis' kitchen has a serving hatch

There's also a serving hatch that opens up on to the dining area. In a recent interview with Dazed where Louis touted the benefits of cooking as a stress release, he said, "Cooking is a way of dissipating nervous tension. I sometimes just make a marinara sauce."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.