5 top buys from £5 to give your house The Home Edit treatment like Katy Perry

The Home Edit has become one of the most popular shows on Netflix, and the incredible transformations at the homes of stars including Khloé Kardashian and Reese Witherspoon have inspired viewers around the world to plan home makeovers of their own.

Feeling inspired? You can get your cupboards organised enough to rival a Kardashian's with the professional home organisers' homeware line, which is available exclusively at John Lewis.

Featuring the Perspex storage containers, shelves, turntables and baskets that are used by the stars to organise their kitchen cabinets to their utility rooms, The Home Edit line with InterDesign costs between £4 and £28, and is available in John Lewis stores and online. Here are some of our top picks…

Katy Perry hired The Home Edit to organise her home

A must-have is the two-tier storage turntable, which you could use in your bathroom to display your favourite beauty products, or in your kitchen to keep herbs and spices organised and easily in reach. The multi-purpose piece could even be used to store stationery and children's art supplies neatly.

The Home Edit & InterDesign 2-tier storage turntable, £20, John Lewis

Meanwhile, you can keep all of your cans and cooking ingredients lined up and easily in view with the clever three-tier expandable shelf, just like those used by Khloé and Kim Kardashian in their pantries.

The Home Edit & InterDesign 3-tier expandable shelf, £22, John Lewis

Just like organised stars including Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch, you can keep everything neatly-labelled and easy to find with the sets of labels, such as pantry labels, bathroom and laundry labels, and refrigerator labels at £8 per set.

The Home Edit & InterDesign pantry labels, £8, John Lewis

As seen in the hit Netflix show, these cereal canisters will not only keep your breakfast cereal fresh, but they also help to keep your kitchen cupboards clutter-free and organised just like Khloe Kardashian's.

The Home Edit & iDesign cereal canister, £19.50, John Lewis & Partners

Whether it's for your bathroom cabinets or pantry, these short storage bins make it easy to find and grab what you're looking for, and sit neatly beside each other to make the most of your shelf space.

The Home Edit & iDesign short storage bin, £5, John Lewis & Partners

