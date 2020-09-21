Inside the Queen and Prince Philip's stunning Scottish home, the Palace of Holyroodhouse See where the Queen and Prince Philip spend their time when in Edinburgh

The Queen owns two properties in Scotland: Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The latter is the Queen's official Scottish residence, where she and Prince Philip host formal receptions including state visits, ceremonies and garden parties for a week during the summer, while the home and its grounds also open to the public when the Queen and Philip are not in residence. It began as a monastery but has been home to the royal family for over 500 years, and the interior is certainly reflective of its guests. Take a look…

When the Queen met Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the pair were photographed in one of the home's reception rooms. It's decorated with red and blue baroque carpet, and has wooden walls with a large fireplace. There are two chairs with wooden frames, curved cabriole legs and red velvet upholstering. Behind the Queen, there is another chair of the same shape, gilted in gold.

The Queen also met Ken Macintosh, presiding officer of the Scottish Parliament on the same day. A photograph of the pair revealed that there are enormous wall paintings hanging in the room, as well as a gold gilted table and a large lamp with a fringed shade.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a Scottish event at the home in 2018. The couple were photographed in the corridors of the property, which have wooden floors and walls, and a combination of red and green velvet curtains with rope tie backs at different windows.

Once inside, the couple went on to host an event for the youths of Scotland. They did so in a room with bold red floral carpets, and lime green walls with high ceilings and various paintings hanging in gold frames.

In 2017, Justin Trudeau travelled to the Palace of Holyroodhouse for a private audience with the Queen. This photo revealed another reception room, with an enormous baroque patterned rug and two bold orange sofas with fringed bottoms. They were dressed with orange and yellow cushions, and positioned next to a circular wooden side table each. The room also has a large fireplace, as well as yellow floor-to-ceiling curtains.

At Christmas time, the Palace of Holyroodhouse installs a ten foot tall tree in the Great Gallery. It's decorated with miniature crowns.

The Queen was photographed with Scotland's then First Minister Alex Salmond in another reception room in 2007. It features cream carpets and light yellow walls with white wainscoting, and is furnished with burnt orange sofas, green cushions and wooden side tables and display units.

