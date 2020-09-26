Take a look inside Simon Cowell's beautiful garden in Malibu The America's Got Talent star lives with son Eric and partner Lauren Silverman

Let’s hope Simon Cowell has got a room with a view during his recovering from breaking his back!

The American’s Got Talent judge is currently recuperating after suffering a nasty fall from his electric bike in the courtyard of his $24 million beach house.

But it looks like he has a beautiful garden to relax in - or at the very least look at - as he works on getting back on his feet.

Simon - who has finally taken a few steps, according to his friend, Sinnita - gave fans a glimpse inside his huge garden at his home in Malibu during a chat with his AGT co-stars.

Heidi Klum shared footage of the judges chatting from their respective homes on Instagram over the summer - before his accident - which saw Simon sitting in front of a glass door which led out into his back yard.

A seating area with heaters and umbrellas could be seen in view, as well as neatly lined trees and a neatly-manicured lawn.

The X Factor judge has properties in London and the United States, and has been isolating at his beachside home during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Britain's Got Talent star has been recovering with son Eric and his partner Lauren Silverman in their family home, which boasts many impressive features, including a plunge pool, tennis court and a pond.

The home also has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and overlooks the ocean.

The music mogul is isolating with son Eric and partner Lauren Silverman during lockdown

Simon opened up about his experience in lockdown, pre-accident, and revealed that he wasn't letting it give him an excuse to pile on the pounds, having shed an impressive four stone in the past 12 months.

Speaking to Terri Seymour on Extra, he said: "I think I have dropped, since I started this diet a year ago, 60 pounds. I’m doing a bit of cooking. I’m exercising. Funny enough, more during this time as well, sticking to the diet. The only difficult thing is when Eric orders a pizza… That’s the number one thing I miss."

The star has an incredible home in Malibu

Unfortunately Simon's health kick was interupted when he fell from his bike and had to undergo emergency surgery for a broken back.

He has been recovering "slowly" but had to give up his judging seat on both Britain's Got Talent and America's Got Talent.

After the accident Simon reassured his fans that he was doing okay. "Some good advice… if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," he tweeted. "I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

