How to get FREE money to spend on Amazon Prime Day - and help small businesses too

The Amazon Prime Day 2020 UK date has been confirmed – the deals extravaganza will begin at 12AM on Tuesday, October 13 and conclude at 11:59PM on Wednesday, October 14. So make sure you mark your calendars!

This year, Amazon is rolling out a special promotion to help small business operating on the online shopping portal – and if you take part you can bag yourself a £10 credit to use on the big day – or days even. How? Prime members who spend £10 on items sold by select small businesses in the run-up to October 12 will earn a £10 free credit to spend during the two-day event on almost any item across the store.

New Prime Members can also get an extra £5 credit if they sign up for prime via Alexa on any Echo device by simply saying: "Alexa, sign me up for Prime."

Remember that you need an Amazon Prime membership to get access to the deals - but you don't necessarily need to pay for it. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter. After the free trial runs out it’s £7.99 a month.

Early Prime deals have already got underway across several categories, including 20% off selected Amazon Brands items and other items including a great one for coffee lovers - the NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto Genio S Automatic Coffee Machine, was £89.99, now £59.99.

Nescafe Dolce Gusto coffee machine, was £89.99, now £59.99, Amazon

Other highlights include Amazon Prime Music Unlimited for just 99p for the first four months for new customers, giving four months of the premium streaming tier with unlimited access to more than 60 million songs ad-free, and a wide selection of popular podcasts.

See all the current Prime Day Deals on Amazon.co.uk. : https://www.amazon.co.uk/primeday

