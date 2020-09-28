15 best small businesses to support on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2020

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amazon has finally confirmed the date for UK Amazon Prime Day 2020 – which will kick off at 12AM on Tuesday, October 13 and conclude at 11:59PM on Wednesday, October 14.

But that’s not all – there’s a great pre-event deal taking place this year, which helps shine a light on the shopping giant's many smaller run businesses. Simply spend £10 in any of the smaller-owned stores to get a free £10 credit to use during the two-day deals extravaganza across the whole site.

It’s a great chance to save and support the little guys of retail at the same time – and to help you get on board, we’ve gathered together the best small business on Amazon across the board.

Whether you’re looking for a nice new necklace, pet supplies or even some eye-catching artwork for your walls, we've got you covered – just keep scrolling!

Homeware small business buys

*Jo Malone and Diptyque are both lovely luxurious brands to have in your candle collection, but why not add a small business into the mix. Cozy Glow candles can be found on Amazon and we're loving the Pumpkin-Spiced candle - perfect for chilly autumn nights.

* Ikea is all well and good, but sometimes you just want some handmade furniture in your life. The Red Cottage Furniture Store can be found on Amazon and the TV stand will definitely be a best seller with fans looking for a vintage piece of furniture in their homes.

* Artwork for the walls is a personal choice, but if you're wanting something a little more specific to you and your family, check out Honey's House Personalised Gifts on Amazon. The artist is super flexible and works with customers to create the perfect print.

Large Personalised Family Tree picture photo box frame, £29.50, Amazon

Cool fashion and accessories

*Cosy, chunky cardigans are a must for this Autumn/Winter, and we love these gorgeous options from independent knitwear brand Woolen Bloom. This oversized button-up is getting rave reviews!

*Join the gemstone jewellery trend with these beautiful beaded bracelets from Believe London - each represents a different energy, and make the most thoughtful gifts.

Believe London healing chakra gemstone bracelet, £10.99, Amazon

*Scottish company The Cashmere Choice make a beautiful range of soft scarves in every colour you could hope for - perfect for teaming with your favourite winter coat.

Fun things for kids

* Fed up of buying all the predictable toys for your kids? These finger puppets will provide hours of fun for your little ones - and you'll support a small business called With Hugs and Kisses.

* Cross stitch will keep your older kids entertained and provide artwork for the home. We love this bee stitch kit from Little Beach Hut Kit Cross Stitch Design.

* Teepees are all the rage these days for kids - and ideal for home sleepovers. Cuddlesome is a brand that can be found on Amazon and prices start at £99.99.

Cuddlesome teepee playhouse, £99, Amazon

Best beauty buys

*This £12.99 essential oils set from beauty brand Naissance, bottled in the UK, contains Lavender True, Lemongrass, Orange Sweet, Peppermint, Eucalyptus and Tea Tree oils apt for aromatherapy, skincare and massage.

*Calling all blondes! London-based Funky Soap Shops' 100 per cent natural solid shampoo bar, infused with camomile and lemongrass oil as well as shea and cocoa butters, promises to not just boost shine and soothe your scalp, but also enhance your natural blonde tones with use.

Handcrafted Citrus and Camomile Shampoo Bar, £5.20, Amazon

*Made to order in the UK, this beard comb by Man Gun Bear is a great gift for him! The £32 solid walnut wood beard comb comes in a handsewn leather pouch that you can customise with a monogram

Pet supplies

*Your dog will be the talk of the park thanks to Bowzos Dog Collars. Handmade in Edinburgh, these one-of-a-kind collars are made with Harris Tweed fabric and feature a detachable bow tie for maximum style points.

*Babybear creates personalised wooden beds for cats and dogs. Crushed velvet cushions and scatter cushions are hand made to order – all you'll need to do is submit your pet's name and it'll be stencilled on the front of the timber frame.

*Truly Unique are just that! Laser engraved with the message 'Bark Off', the brand is selling these wooden crates for your dog's toys, which you can personalise with your pet's names – so cute!





Personalised dog toy storage crate, £20.50, Amazon

