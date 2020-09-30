Kelly Ripa shares stunning pool photo from inside her garden in the Hamptons The Live with Kelly and Ryan star lives with husband Mark Consuelos and their three children

Kelly Ripa is currently spending her time between her homes in the Hamptons and Manhattan, while husband Mark Consuelos is working in Vancouver.

But before the Riverdale star left back in the summer, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared the most incredible photo of her husband relaxing in the family's luxury swimming pool in their garden.

The actress took to Instagram to share a snapshot of Mark relaxing in the water, and captioned it: "Sunday vibes #daddy."

To one side of the pool were several lounge chairs, and the picture also gave a glimpse of the family's perfectly manicured lawn.

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "Damn that's a nice pool," while another wrote: "What a view." A third added: "The Hamptons pool water is so refreshing."

The Hope and Faith star owns several properties, including a townhouse in Manhattan, where the family spend the majority of their time. Kelly and Mark live with their three children, Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17.

Kelly and her children remained in New York while Mark went off to film Riverdale in Vancouver, so that the kids could still attend school and college, and be near the Live with Kelly and Ryan studios for the star's work.

Kelly and Mark are currently living in different countries and miss each other a lot

Mark is missing his family, and shared a heartfelt post counting down the days until he would reunite with his wife on Instagram at the beginning of the week.

Alongside several photos of the couple, he wrote: "One month down, three more to go."

Kelly turns 50 on 2 October, meaning that her husband will unfortunately not be able to spend the day with her. However, they will no doubt have something nice planned to mark the milestone occasion when they reunite.

Mark is working in Vancouver to film the new series of Riverdale

Recently, Kelly gave an insight into her family's dynamics, revealing that it was the longest time her children had spent living with their dad because Mark is often away travelling for work. As a result, he is regarded as the "favourite parent" as he doesn't discipline them or implement rules as often.

When asked by Ryan whether she was the favourite parent, Kelly replied: "Mark's the favourite parent."

Kelly and Mark with their three children - Michael, Lola and Joaquin

She explained: "Well, first of all, this is the first time the kids have lived with him for an extended period of time. So maybe by the end of the lockdown we will be equal.

"But for years I was the one who took them to be vaccinated, I was the one who made them do their homework. I was the one who gave them cod liver oil before they made the delicious little supplements."

Kelly then joked: "So they associate me with pain and suffering, and they associate him with coming home at the weekends with airport gifts. Like 'Daddy's home!'"

