Helen Skelton’s fans are in love with her new bathtub The Countryfile presenter's bathroom transformation is unbelievable

TV presenter Helen Skelton shares her home with husband Richie Myler and their two children.

Her fans were totally amazed by her bathroom transformation which she shared on her Instagram feed.

The addition of the ‘tin boat bath’ from BC Designs has left a flurry of compliments from Helen’s Instagram following. One user says: “I don’t think I’d come out of that bath” and another calls the tub “a stunner”.

Helen's stand-alone bath got lots of attention online

Helen accompanied the Instagram snap with the question, “How many baths is it ok to take in one weekend[?]” – and with that gorgeous roll top bath, we don’t blame her.

She also admits to having taken off the shower head to prevent her boys making a mess: “And yes I have unscrewed the shower head. I have two boys and a freshly polished plaster wall”.

The minimal stone walls give the bathroom a contemporary feel, and Helen has chosen to keep all of the tones quite muted. She has styled the bath area with a small vase filled with eucalyptus, along with liquid soap and a candle – creating the perfect ambience for bath time.

Before Helen's incredible bathroom renovation took place

The brand-new bathroom is worlds away from the before picture which shows a basic white in-built bath with standard beige tiles and a retractable shower screen.

The renovation project wasn’t an easy road though, as in a previous post Helen admitted: “Bathrooms baffled me… There were too many decisions and too many ideas on Instagram and Pinterest. I changed what I wanted every two mins”. But it looks like she is very pleased with her final decisions.

