The best celebrity Halloween home decor from Stacey Solomon to Reese Witherspoon Pumpkin season is here and the stars have gone all out

As the weather turns autumnal and Halloween is on the horizon, these celebrities have been spotted upgrading their home décor with the addition of pumpkins. The likes of Reese Witherspoon, Stacey Solomon and more have proudly displayed their pretty pumpkin displays inside and outside of their homes.

There are light-up ones, spray painted ones and Stacey even got crafty and turned old socks into pumpkins – it has got to be seen to be believed!

Get inspired with these epic pumpkin decorations from the A-list…

Stacey Solomon

Loose Women presenter Stacey often takes to social media to share her DIY home projects. This time she really wowed us with a thrifty project transforming old socks into pretty pumpkins. She uploaded an Instagram Stories video to show us how it is done.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon and Laura Whitmore show off their Halloween decorations

First, she cuts a sock in half, then she fills with rice and adds old tights for padding. Then the genius part comes when she sews loops around the ball to create sections – and a pumpkin is then created before our eyes. Topped with a twig and a spray-painted leaf, Stacey proudly held up her creation to the camera.

We love Stacey Solomon's autumnal home display

In addition to her own mini sock versions, we have also spotted a pumpkin lantern Stacey has, styled up next to dried flowers and dried oranges in a very autumnal display.

Laura Whitmore

Presenter Laura has totally transformed her front door area for the new season, opting for a huge floral display, abundant with bright flowers and rust-coloured foliage.

Laura Whitmore's impressive font door display

We can see from the Instagram Stories video she shared, the arrangement reaches up her door and there are also leaves entwined in her balcony. Accompanying this, we can see a collection of pumpkins displayed on Laura’s steps, ranging in sizes.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon caught our attention with a pumpkin display selfie outside her American home. The actress even co-ordinated her attire, sporting a cosy orange cardigan in the spirit of the season.

Reese Witherspoon snaps a picture with her pumpkin display

Behind her we can see a collection of mis-matched pumpkins, which are in keeping with the rustic theme of her front porch.

Billi Mucklow

Former TOWIE star Billi updated her Instagram followers with a snap of her doorstep display. This included not one, not two, but 19 pumpkins arranged outside her front door. The collection included some that were spray painted white, gold and metallic pink.

Former TOWIE star Bili Mucklow shows off her Halloween efforts

Billi tagged the company @halloweendoorstepdecor who list this collection as “The Zombie” and offer a delivery service of pretty pumpkins in the Essex area.

