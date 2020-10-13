Inside Prince Charles and Camilla’s quaint country house in Wales The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's cosy place in Llwynywermod

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla own several properties including Clarence House in London, Birkhall in Scotland, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire and this quaint bolthole in Llwynywermod. Charles bought the home in Wales for £1.2million in March 2007, after he spent 40 years searching for the right place in Wales. Now, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall retreat to the luxurious farmhouse for regular visits, where they have three cottages, a grade II-listed barn and a main house for Charles and Camilla.

In an effort to keep things local, the Llwynywermod property was renovated by Welsh craftsmen and women. Materials used were Welsh where possible, including lime plaster and Welsh slate.

Take a look inside…

SEE: Inside Prince Charles and Camilla's stunning country home Highgrove House

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles unveils office inside Birkhall home

The reception room

The main reception room in the home has grand high ceilings with wooden awning. There is a traditional log fireplace with two cream armchairs, and a wooden shelving unit displaying various ceramic vases at one side. The walls are decorated with two printed tapestries. Inside there are rugs from Solva Woollen Mill, which Their Royal Highnesses have even paid a visit to.

MORE: Inside Prince Charles' wife Camilla's beautiful private home Ray Mill House

Another view of the reception room shows an enormous arched window with a black frame, under which sits a wooden bench and three flower pots. There is a circular black chandelier hanging from the ceiling.

When Charles and Camilla are entertaining guests, they set up an extensive wooden dining table and coordinating chairs with black leather backs.

The hallway

In keeping with its heritage as a farmhouse, the ceilings are vaulted with wooden panels on the landing upstairs. The walls are yellow, and there are cream carpets, with a wooden table and chairs at one side.

The bedroom

One of the bedrooms in the home has a double bed with a button-back grey headboard, and two cream wooden side tables with matching floral lamps. The walls are cream, and the ceilings are vaulted.

SEE: Prince Charles and Camilla's bedroom unveiled: see inside their most private space

At the other side, there is a wooden dresser with a mirror and two desk lamps.

The bathroom

The bathroom has cream walls and tiles, with a white bathtub. There is a small Velux window overlooking the bath, and a small painting hanging on the wall.

The garden

Outside, the gardens are surrounded by 192 acres of countryside in the area of Llwynywermod near Llandovery in Carmarthenshire. Charles and Camilla have various flower sleepers, where they grow their own plants and vegetables.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.