Best deals for Amazon Prime Day LIVE UPDATES: Shop the biggest discounts before time runs out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Move over, Black Friday! Amazon Prime Day is one of THE biggest shopping days of the year and it’s HERE! That means it is time to make the most of the best Amazon lightning deals that you can snap up on 13 and 14 October, whether it's to get ahead on Christmas shopping, finally buy that major purchase you've been waiting for a great bargain on or just plain treat yourself. The clock is already ticking on these flash deals (the full list of which you can find here) that may sell out or expire soon, so there’s no time to waste to pick up must-haves from kitchen gadgets to toys, furniture to fashion with original retail prices slashed up to 75% off.

RELATED:

These are the absolute BEST beauty deals on Amazon Prime Day

To be honest there are a lot of amazing bargains to choose from, so we’re helping make your shopping easier with a handy edit of the top bargains that we’ve spotted – and we'll be updating LIVE with new flash deals throughout the day so bookmark this page and come back for new deals!

In addition to the Prime Day Deals for 2020, don’t miss the best bargains that are being offered up outside the Amazon universe by retailers like Marks & Spencer, Nike and The Outnet.

Shop the best Amazon Prime Day discounts and flash deals:

Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20 Pack) With Laundry Bag, was £12.99 NOW £7.21, Amazon Prime

BONTEC Wood Monitor Stand, was £26.99 NOW £11.19, Amazon Prime

Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner, was £379.99 NOW £184.99, Amazon Prime - DEAL ENDS SOON!

Organic Bamboo Hooded Baby Towel, was £19.99 NOW £10.39, Amazon Prime

CCHOME Professional Hair Clippers, Was £25.98 NOW £8.33, Amazon Prime - DEAL ENDS SOON!

You can also shop MORE deals on selected beauty tools from Revlon, Toni & Guy, ghd, BaByliss, TRESemme & Remington

Remington Shine Therapy Ceramic Hair Straightener, Was £79.99, NOW £20.99, Amazon

Oral-B Genius 8000 Sensi Ultra Thin Electric Toothbrush, was £279.99 NOW £69.99, Amazon

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.