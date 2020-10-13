Amazon Prime Day vs Black Friday: when is the best time to shop?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amazon Prime Day kicked off on October 13, lasting until midnight on October 14, dropping a host of deals across the online shopping portal in all areas from toys to beauty to home and kitchenware.

The 48-hour deals extravaganza usually takes place in July, but was postponed until autumn due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meaning this year it’s closer to Black Friday – this year falling on November 27 – than ever before.

With Christmas less than 10 weeks away, shoppers will no doubt be using Prime Day to grab some Christmas shopping bargains. But is it better to hang on and wait for Black Friday? The answer is… it depends on what you’re in the market for.

Buy now or wait when it comes to Black Friday vs Amazon Prime Day?

What is the advantage of Prime Day vs Black Friday?

Before you even consider the savings it’s also worth remembering that due to COVID-19 there have been many production and shipping delays over the course of the year – which means limited inventory.

That alone means that if you have a particular item in mind, it might be a case of "the early bird gets the worm" and that if you don’t manage to snap up a particular deal during Prime Day, then you get a second chance on Black Friday.

What is the difference between Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day?

Remember that Prime Day is only for customers with Prime Membership – so you’ll need to sign up to get access to the deals. If you don’t have one, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter. After the free trial runs out it’s £7.99 a month.

If you’re looking to get an Amazon own brand product – like an Echo Dot, Kindle or Fire Stick then without a doubt Prime Day is your best bet – it’s generally known for huge savings on their own brand line. For example you can currently get an Echo Dot for 62% off – £18.99

Echo Dot smart speaker with Alexa, was £49.99 now £18.99, Amazon

Also don’t forget that aside from what's up for grabs on the Amazon site, many other brands and retailers put on their own sales during Prime Day, so those are worth a look too.

Are Prime Day deals better than Black Friday?

Historically, price reductions on Amazon outside of own-brand products have been more or less the same on Prime Day and Black Friday.

However, there were some differences last year, as discovered by price comparison site idealo.co.uk, who compared the average price of some of the best-selling products on Prime Day vs Black Friday.

They discovered that smartphones and kitchen appliances were cheaper on Prime Day, while the average price of prams, dumbbells, fridges and washing machines were lover on Black Friday.

Meanwhile, the average price of trainers was pretty much the same during both.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is closer to Black Friday than it has ever been

Katy Phillips, Communications & PR Manager for idealo noted that the research, "is just looking at the category overall, therefore savvy consumers would do well to use tools available to them to research the price evolution before bagging any Prime Day or Black Friday deals."

She also suggests that shoppers sign up for price alerts, "which will notify consumers on the days that there are amazing deals to be had, even outside of the 'big' shopping events." More info here: https://www.idealo.co.uk/info/uk/pricealerts/

If you've got the time and patience to shop around on Black Friday, you can potentially pick up deals that are even better than Amazon’s – after all there’s for more competition.

Since Black Friday is closer to Christmas, that means retailers have less time to move their inventory – which may result in better deals to be had.

There are also some products that won’t be available during Prime Day that may feature in Black Friday deals – the new PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X or S for example.

When should I start my Christmas shopping?

The perfect strategy for Christmas shopping could very well be to divide and conquer, splitting your Christmas list – or budget – between the two events. Or take a two-shot approach: have your wish list ready and see which deals you can pick up on Prime Day, then go back and get anything you missed on Black Friday

