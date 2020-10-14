Amazon Prime Day 2020 UK best deals LIVE UPDATES: The biggest lightning deals before it ends TODAY

Karen Silas
What are the best lightning deals on Amazon Prime Day with the biggest discounts? Our pick of the top flash bargains to shop on 14 October with up to 75% off original retail prices
Amazon Prime Day is one of THE biggest shopping events of the year and it's coming to an end TODAY! That means it is your last chance to make the most of the best Amazon lightning deals, whether it's to get ahead on Christmas shopping, finally buy that major purchase you've been waiting for a great bargain on or just plain treat yourself. But the clock is ticking on the amazing flash deals (find the full up-to-the-minute list of Amazon Prime Lightning Deals here) that last just hours and may sell out or expire soon. There’s no time to waste to pick up must-haves from kitchen gadgets to toys, furniture to fashion with original retail prices slashed up to 75% off.
There are a lot of amazing bargains to choose from, so we’re helping make your shopping easier with a handy edit of the top bargains that we’ve spotted – and we'll be updating LIVE with new flash deals throughout the day so bookmark this page and come back for new deals!
How do I shop Amazon lightning deals?
Remember that Prime Day lightning deals and bargains are only for customers with Prime Membership – so you’ll need to sign up to get access to the deals. If you don’t have one, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter. After the free trial runs out it’s £7.99 a month. If you're already a Prime member, there's nothing you need to do – except shop the bargains!
SIGN UP FOR A FREE 30-DAY AMAZON PRIME TRIAL
So ready, set, get shopping!
Shop today's best lightning deals:
Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Makeup Brush set, was £19.99 NOW £10.99, Amazon
Shark Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner [NV602UKT], was £269.99 NOW £189, Amazon
SnuggleSafe Microwave Wireless Heatpad for Pets, was £22.45 NOW £10.25, Amazon
Solar garden lights, was £20.99 NOW £8.80, Amazon
Little Live Pets RAINGLOW Interactive Unicorn Vet Set, was £59.99 NOW £33.50, Amazon
Cosyland Nappy Backpack with USB Charging Port, was £39.99 NOW £15.89, Amazon
Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5 Permanent Laser Hair Removal Kit, was £600 NOW £249.99, Amazon
Snuggledown Duck Feather & Down Single Duvet, was £85 NOW £24.99, Amazon
Microfibre Turban Towel - set of 2, was £19.99 NOW £6.79, Amazon
Peradix Bath Bombs 16Pcs Gift Package Set, was £29.99 NOW £13.59, Amazon
Bedsure Satin Pillowcases, set of 2, more colours available, was £10.99 NOW £5.04, Amazon
Oral-B Pro 3 3000 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush, was £99.99 NOW £34.99, Amazon
Dinosaur Truck Set with 6 Mini Dinosaurs, was £25.99 NOW £9.51, Amazon
Beneno HD Webcam 1080P with Microphone, was £69.99 NOW £14.08, Amazon
INSMART Bluetooth scale - measures weight, body fat & more, was £39.99 NOW £17.33, Amazon
Womow Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, was £219 NOW £129.99, Amazon
BESTOPE 14 Piece Premium Makeup Brush Set, was £18.99 NOW £9.38, Amazon
Coredy R650 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, was £269.99 NOW £160.99, Amazon
ATMOKO Handsfree 4D Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Back Massager, was £60 NOW £33.59, Amazon
Beard Trimmer and Hair Clipper Kit, was £50.99 NOW £19.54, Amazon
Shop more top Amazon Prime Day discounts
Jamiewin Ceramic Straightening Hair Brush, was £49.99 NOW £28.99, Amazon
Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Heated Back Massager, was £59.99 NOW £37.99, Amazon
Ultraviolet Sterilisation Lamp Box, was £79.99 NOW £49.99, Amazon
Oral-B Genius 8000 Sensi Ultra Thin Electric Toothbrush, was £279.99 NOW £69.99, Amazon
Homgeek Blender and Smoothie Maker, was £99.99 NOW £89.99, Amazon
Nooie Wireless Baby Monitor with Camera, Was £49.99 now £29.99, Amazon
You can also shop MORE deals on selected beauty tools from Revlon, Toni & Guy, ghd, BaByliss, TRESemme & Remington
Remington Shine Therapy Ceramic Hair Straightener, Was £79.99, NOW £20.99, Amazon
Axloie Wireless Headphones, was £69.99, NOW £32.99, Amazon
Shower Bluetooth Speaker and Radio, was £69.95 NOW £27.96, Amazon
CCHOME Professional Hair Clippers, Was £25.98 NOW £22.98, Amazon
Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, was £199.99 NOW £169.99, Amazon
Hand Held Back Massager, was £49.99 NOW £31.99, Amazon
Apple iPad Air, was £479 NOW £406.80, Amazon
Fossil Men's Gen 5 Touchscreen Smartwatch, was £279 NOW £257, Amazon
Exercise Resistance Bands Set, was £42.99 NOW £19.99, Amazon
Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20 Pack) With Laundry Bag, was £12.99 NOW £9.99, Amazon
Organic Bamboo Hooded Baby Towel, was £19.99 NOW £14.98, Amazon
