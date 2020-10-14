﻿
amazon flash deals last day 2

Amazon Prime Day 2020 UK best deals LIVE UPDATES: The biggest lightning deals before it ends TODAY

Shop the top Amazon Prime Day lightning deals & bargains up to 75% off original retail prices

Karen Silas

Amazon Prime Day is one of THE biggest shopping events of the year and it's coming to an end TODAY! That means it is your last chance to make the most of the best Amazon lightning deals, whether it's to get ahead on Christmas shopping, finally buy that major purchase you've been waiting for a great bargain on or just plain treat yourself. But the clock is ticking on the amazing flash deals (find the full up-to-the-minute list of Amazon Prime Lightning Deals here) that last just hours and may sell out or expire soon. There’s no time to waste to pick up must-haves from kitchen gadgets to toys, furniture to fashion with original retail prices slashed up to 75% off.

There are a lot of amazing bargains to choose from, so we’re helping make your shopping easier with a handy edit of the top bargains that we’ve spotted – and we'll be updating LIVE with new flash deals throughout the day so bookmark this page and come back for new deals!

How do I shop Amazon lightning deals?

Remember that Prime Day lightning deals and bargains are only for customers with Prime Membership – so you’ll need to sign up to get access to the deals. If you don’t have one, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter. After the free trial runs out it’s £7.99 a month. If you're already a Prime member, there's nothing you need to do – except shop the bargains!

Shop today's best lightning deals:

real techniques amazon prime day

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Makeup Brush set, was £19.99 NOW £10.99, Amazon

shark vacuum lightning deal amazon

Shark Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner [NV602UKT], was £269.99 NOW £189, ​​​​​​Amazon

pet heating pad amazon

SnuggleSafe Microwave Wireless Heatpad for Pets, was £22.45 NOW £10.25, Amazon

fairy lights amazon prime day

Solar garden lights, was £20.99 NOW £8.80, Amazon

unicorn pet amazon prime

Little Live Pets RAINGLOW Interactive Unicorn Vet Set, was £59.99 NOW £33.50, Amazon

nappy bag amazon prime day

Cosyland Nappy Backpack with USB Charging Port, was £39.99 NOW £15.89, Amazon

silk expert amazon prime day

Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5 Permanent Laser Hair Removal Kit, was £600 NOW £249.99, Amazon

snuggledown duvet amazon prime

Snuggledown Duck Feather & Down Single Duvet, was £85 NOW £24.99, Amazon

turban towel amazon prime

Microfibre Turban Towel - set of 2, was £19.99 NOW £6.79,  Amazon

peradix bath bombs amazon

Peradix Bath Bombs 16Pcs Gift Package Set, was £29.99 NOW £13.59,  Amazon

satin pillowcases amazon prime

Bedsure Satin Pillowcases, set of 2, more colours available, was £10.99 NOW £5.04, Amazon

oral b pro 3 amazon prime

Oral-B Pro 3 3000 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush, was £99.99 NOW £34.99, Amazon

dino toy truck amazon prime

Dinosaur Truck Set with 6 Mini Dinosaurs, was £25.99 NOW £9.51, Amazon

webcam amazon prime day

Beneno HD Webcam 1080P with Microphone, was £69.99 NOW £14.08, Amazon

weight scale body fat amazon prime

INSMART Bluetooth scale - measures weight, body fat & more, was £39.99 NOW £17.33, Amazon

cordless vacuum amazon prime

Womow Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, was £219 NOW £129.99, Amazon

BESTOPE 14 Piece Premium Makeup Brush Set, was £18.99 NOW £9.38, Amazon

vacuum robot amazon prime

Coredy R650 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, was £269.99 NOW £160.99, Amazon

shiatsu atmoko massager amazon

ATMOKO Handsfree 4D Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Back Massager, was £60 NOW £33.59, Amazon

beard hair trimmer amazon prime Beard Trimmer and Hair Clipper Kit, was £50.99 NOW £19.54, Amazon

Shop more top Amazon Prime Day discounts

ceramic straightening hair brush

Jamiewin Ceramic Straightening Hair Brush, was £49.99 NOW £28.99, Amazon

shiatsu massager amazon prime day

Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Heated Back Massager, was £59.99 NOW £37.99, Amazon 

  ultraviolet box amazon prime day

Ultraviolet Sterilisation Lamp Box, was £79.99 NOW £49.99, Amazon

oral b genius toothbrush amazon prime deals

Oral-B Genius 8000 Sensi Ultra Thin Electric Toothbrush, was £279.99 NOW £69.99, Amazon

homgeek blender amazon prime deal

Homgeek Blender and Smoothie Maker, was £99.99 NOW £89.99, Amazon

  baby monitor nooie wireless amazon

Nooie Wireless Baby Monitor with Camera, Was £49.99 now £29.99, Amazon 

remington shine therapy hair straightener amazon prime

You can also shop MORE deals on selected beauty tools from Revlon, Toni & Guy, ghd, BaByliss, TRESemme & Remington 

Remington Shine Therapy Ceramic Hair Straightener, Was £79.99, NOW £20.99, Amazon

wireless headphones amazon prime day

Axloie Wireless Headphones, was £69.99, NOW £32.99, Amazon

shower radio bluetooth speaker amazon prime deal

Shower Bluetooth Speaker and Radio, was £69.95 NOW £27.96, Amazon 

professional hair clippers amazon prime lightning deal

CCHOME Professional Hair Clippers, Was £25.98 NOW £22.98, Amazon 

fitbit versa 2 amazon prime deal

Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, was £199.99 NOW £169.99, Amazon

back massager amazon prime best flash deals

Hand Held Back Massager, was £49.99 NOW £31.99, Amazon

Apple iPad Air prime day deal

Apple iPad Air, was £479 NOW £406.80, Amazon

fossil smart watch amazon prime

Fossil Men's Gen 5 Touchscreen Smartwatch, was £279 NOW £257, Amazon

resistance bands set amazon prime deal

Exercise Resistance Bands Set, was £42.99 NOW £19.99, Amazon

organic bamboo cotton pads

Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20 Pack) With Laundry Bag, was £12.99 NOW £9.99, Amazon

baby towel amazon prime lightning flash deal

Organic Bamboo Hooded Baby Towel, was £19.99 NOW £14.98, Amazon

