Inside Nicole Kidman's garden in Australia – and it's a hit with daughters Sunday and Faith

Nicole Kidman and her family have been in Australia over the past few months as the actress works on upcoming Hulu show, Nine Perfect Strangers.

And the Big Little Lies star has the most incredible home Down Under, complete with an enormous garden where they spend a lot of their time.

Over the weekend, the Hollywood star took to Instagram to share a glimpse inside their spacious grounds, posting a video of herself jumping on the trampoline, which overlooked acres of land.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and her daughter surprise Keith Urban at home

The huge garden is no doubt a hit with Nicole's daughters, Sunday and Faith, who have been having the best time staying Down Under.

Nicole Kidman inside her huge garden in Australia

Nicole recently opened up about how being in Australia – where she grew up – meant that she had extra help with childcare, and her children we getting to spend quality time with their grandmother, aunt and cousins.

The celebrity couple never leave their children, and have been getting help from her sister Antonia and mum Janelle. "My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained to the New York Times.

The Big Little Lies star with daughters Sunday and Faith

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there. When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and bought along her kids.

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together.

"We've all had to go back to basics, and this year has required it because people are pleading for help."

Nicole and Keith Urban have a beautiful farmhouse in New South Wales, boasting 111 acres of land.

Nicole and husband Keith Urban

It previously featured on Vogue's 73 Questions, where The Hours actress took viewers on a tour around the property, and introduced them to the many animals they own – including alpacas.

The star revealed her favourite thing about staying there was the "simplicity, the air and the peace".

The house also boasts six bedrooms, along with a swimming pool, tennis court and herds of cattle.

