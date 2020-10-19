Cameron Diaz reveals incredible kitchen appliance at £6.92million LA home

Cameron Diaz has unveiled an impressive kitchen appliance at her home in LA: a dual Viking oven.

The Holiday star often shares foodie videos filmed in the room, and a recent clip has given a close-up of the range that she uses to cook her recipes. Retailing from £3,000 to £10,000 for the most advanced design, the ovens don't come cheap, and it looks as though Cameron has the biggest style of a mammoth 60 inches.

WATCH: Cameron Diaz shows off jaw-dropping appliance

Viking ranges come as a gas and electric duo with a gas hob on top, and an electric oven. Conversely, there are also a selection of designs with an electric top and an induction gas oven on offer.

Cameron's post came as she shared her recipe for vegan chicken wings. She captioned it: "Buffalo Cauliflower "Wings". Great for game day and pairs great with @Avaline Rose. Go Lakers!!" She went on to list the ingredients needed for anyone intending to recreate the dish.

She's not the only celeb to have invested in a Viking oven, either. Kendall Jenner had a Viking hob and wall oven with a built-in microwave fitted at her former LA apartment before she sold it in 2017. Rihanna, meanwhile, owns an estate in Hollywood with the same 60-inch Viking range as Cameron, as well as a hood, refrigerator and dishwasher from the label. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis also have various Viking appliances set up at their New York apartment, which they are believed to rent out.

Cameron shares her home with her husband Benji Madden and their baby daughter Raddix.

Besides her kitchen, she has also given fans a look at her stunning garden. She shared a video in the space during lockdown, showing her vegetable patch and homegrown garlic. She wrote: "Last year's garlic harvest… We eat A LOT of garlic in this house. With gratitude and love, I used every single bulb to make meals for my family and friends. What's your favourite dish that you make using garlic? #Loveasmymainingredient #homegrown #homecooking."

