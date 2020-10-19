﻿
cameron-diaz-home-kitchen

Cameron Diaz reveals incredible kitchen appliance at £6.92million LA home

The star lives with her husband and daughter Raddix

Bridie Wilkins

Cameron Diaz has unveiled an impressive kitchen appliance at her home in LA: a dual Viking oven.

The Holiday star often shares foodie videos filmed in the room, and a recent clip has given a close-up of the range that she uses to cook her recipes. Retailing from £3,000 to £10,000 for the most advanced design, the ovens don't come cheap, and it looks as though Cameron has the biggest style of a mammoth 60 inches.

SEE: Adele unveils never-before-seen kitchen inside LA family home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cameron Diaz shows off jaw-dropping appliance

Viking ranges come as a gas and electric duo with a gas hob on top, and an electric oven. Conversely, there are also a selection of designs with an electric top and an induction gas oven on offer.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston's incredible living room revealed at £24.8million Beverly Hills home

Cameron's post came as she shared her recipe for vegan chicken wings. She captioned it: "Buffalo Cauliflower "Wings". Great for game day and pairs great with @Avaline Rose. Go Lakers!!" She went on to list the ingredients needed for anyone intending to recreate the dish.

cameron-diaz-home-kitchen-oven

Cameron Diaz ovens a Viking oven

She's not the only celeb to have invested in a Viking oven, either. Kendall Jenner had a Viking hob and wall oven with a built-in microwave fitted at her former LA apartment before she sold it in 2017. Rihanna, meanwhile, owns an estate in Hollywood with the same 60-inch Viking range as Cameron, as well as a hood, refrigerator and dishwasher from the label. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis also have various Viking appliances set up at their New York apartment, which they are believed to rent out.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) on

Cameron shares her home with her husband Benji Madden and their baby daughter Raddix.

Besides her kitchen, she has also given fans a look at her stunning garden. She shared a video in the space during lockdown, showing her vegetable patch and homegrown garlic. She wrote: "Last year's garlic harvest… We eat A LOT of garlic in this house. With gratitude and love, I used every single bulb to make meals for my family and friends. What's your favourite dish that you make using garlic? #Loveasmymainingredient #homegrown #homecooking." 

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about cameron diaz

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.