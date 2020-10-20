Courteney Cox's living room is basically from a show home The Friends star says she will never leave her Malibu beach house

Courteney Cox lives in an incredible beach house in Malibu, and while the Friends star often shares glimpses inside, her latest video has unveiled the living room in its entirety.

It's decorated with charcoal grey walls and vaulted white ceilings with black awning. There are various large paintings and portraits hanging on the wall, as well as a backlit shelving unit housing several books.

In the middle of the space, there is a lengthy black island unit lined with wooden stools, and a grand black piano where Courteney sat in the video. On top, she keeps a large vase of white flowers and more books.

A light grey sofa is just about visible in the corner of the clip, while Courteney's daughter Coco sat on a chocolate brown curved armchair.

The clip came as Coco sang a rendition of Fleetwood Mac, accompanied by Courteney on the piano and singer Joel Taylor on the guitar.

Courteney captioned it, "Proud of my coconut #fleetwoodmac."

Courteney previously revealed another look at her living room

She bought her home in 2010 and carried out extensive renovation work to make it her own, after studying architecture. Now, she plans to stay put.

Speaking to One Kings Lane she said, "This is a house I'll never move from; it really is so special to me. But because I like to move more than I'm able to – because now I've found the perfect home! – I have to shift my furniture style."

As for the design process, she added, "If it was up to me, everything would have been one colour – monochromatic, very simple. When I got this house, my designer, Trip Haenisch, was able to bring in the pops of colour and the interesting pieces I wouldn’t have necessarily gone for. We had a fantastic time doing it."

