Rochelle Humes shows off baby Blake's stunning before-and-after nursery transformation

Rochelle Humes has created the most beautiful nursery and bedroom for her newborn son Blake. The This Morning presenter, who welcomed her third child earlier this month, showed off her stunning home with a set of before-and-after pictures.

Rochelle teased the 'before' snap on Instagram, showing a bare room with white and gold-panelled walls, occupied by just one sofa covered in sheets.

Over on her Home Humes Instagram account, the singer made the big reveal, giving fans a glimpse of the large monochrome-styled bedroom that was decorated with animal touches.

A large white bed took centre stage, which Blake can use when he's a little older and which Rochelle has been making the most of her for her night feeds. At the foot of the bed lies a cot, while above the headboard Blake's name is stylishly spelt out on a sign.

Nods to animals are dotted throughout the room, including elephant bedside lamps, candles in the shape of jaguars, tiger printed cushion covers and a fabulous leopard print carpet and changing mat.

Rochelle teased the 'before' photo

"Blakey Boys Nursery," Rochelle, 31, wrote on Instagram. "My good friend @hesellicdesign have been plotting this room for pretty much 9months of my whole pregnancy...

"This being my 3rd little one I learnt a lot from previous rooms and wanted a bedroom that could really grow with him so, we put a bed in from the start, which has been so nice for the night feeds. Kept the bulk of the room white so that we can add bits in once he decides what he's in to. So happy with how it turned out."

A glimpse of Blake's bed which Rochelle has been using for night feeds

Needless to say, Rochelle's fans and celebrity friends were wowed by her home transformation. "Stunning X," replied Abbey Clancy, while Lydia Bright posted: "Amazing."

Rochelle and her husband Marvin Humes welcomed their little boy on 9 October. The couple also share daughters Alaia, seven, and Valentina, three.

Blake's incredible monochrome nursery

