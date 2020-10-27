Gary Lineker reveals rare look inside incredible garden The BBC broadcaster has an enormous outdoor space

Gary Lineker has given fans a look at the enormous garden at his private home.

The football star took to Instagram with the photo, showing his lawn area with towering trees at either side and the end. In one corner, there is a seating area marked by a curved green bush and a fire pit which sits in the middle, while a small wooden pergola has an additional seating area beneath it.

Gary lives in Barnes, London. His four sons George, Harry, Tobias and Angus split their time between their mother and father's houses, after Gary and his now ex-wife Michelle Cockayne divorced.

Gary Lineker's garden

Gary has shared more glimpses inside of his property than usual since the coronavirus pandemic began. In April, he transformed his living room into a makeshift TV studio for him to work from during lockdown.

Gary Lineker's living room

It revealed high ceilings, wooden floors and cream walls, and a large cobalt blue velvet sofa. For lighting, he has two lights mounted on the walls as metallic gold leafs, a navy blue table lamp and a large chandelier. Gary also has a selection of camera and lighting equipment to film with.

"Front room is now a studio for the duration of this lockdown… However long that is!" he captioned the post.

More recently, he revealed the opposite side of his living room, complete with a mammoth TV screen taking up almost an entire wall.

Gary Lineker's TV

His fans were quick to pick up on the size. "That's not a telly, that's the local Odeon screen," one quipped.

"You got a lounge for that telly?" another joked, while a third added: "How big is that TV?"

Gary revealed the image as he enjoyed watching football and updated his fans with a look at the league table.