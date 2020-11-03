WATCH: Changing Rooms' Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen's home has to be seen to be believed Laurence previously took us inside for a day in the life of the family during lockdown

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen lives in a luxurious home in the Cotswolds. He previously isolated there during the UK's first lockdown period with his wife Jackie, his daughter Cecile and her husband Dan, his younger daughter Hermione and her fiancé Drew, and his three-year-old grandson Albie.

As the family familiarised themselves with a new way of life, which they will now resume for lockdown 2.0, Laurence took fans along for the journey, revealing exactly how they spent their time including cooking for everyone using local produce and fruit and vegetables grown in their own garden, and everyone pitching in to entertain Albie. He also gave us a complete tour of the family home, from the kitchen to the living room and the chickens in their garden. Watch the video to see the jaw-dropping property, where they will be isolating for the next month.

WATCH: A tour inside Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen's jaw-dropping Cotswolds mansion